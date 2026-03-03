EQS-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Secarna Pharmaceuticals and Curie.Bio Expand Existing Partnership Expansion of existing scientific and strategic collaboration agreement announced in May 2025

Secarna to support Curie.Bio in identifying oligonucleotide candidates for its company ventures Martinsried (Munich), Germany, March 3, 2026 - Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG, a company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics today announced the expansion of the existing scientific and strategic collaboration agreement with Curie.Bio announced in May 2025. The expansion includes Secarna's support in identifying oligonucleotide candidates using its proprietary OligoCreator platform for research and development projects conducted by Curie.Bio portfolio companies. "The decision to expand our cooperation serves as validation of our fruitful partnership with Curie.Bio so far," said Konstantin Petropoulos, PhD, CEO of Secarna Pharmaceuticals. "It shows a high level of trust between our teams who excellently work together to discover and develop new therapies against difficult to treat diseases. Our shared vision of transforming scientific innovation into life-changing therapies guides our daily work, driving us to efficiently generate measurable results in discovering and developing best-in-class drug products." Secarna's AI-empowered OligoCreator platform seamlessly integrates diverse delivery technologies as well as proprietary safety and efficacy testing systems to identify and characterize oligonucleotide therapeutics with exceptional speed, safety, and efficacy - strengthening its position as a pivotal tool in transforming previously untreatable conditions into treatable ones and profoundly shaping the future of medicine. About Secarna Pharmaceuticals Secarna Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics, offering hope to patients facing conditions that are beyond the reach of current approaches and modalities. With the Company's proprietary AI-empowered OligoCreator platform, which includes multiple delivery technologies, Secarna identifies and characterizes oligonucleotide therapeutics with unparalleled speed and excellent safety and efficacy. By delivering these novel therapeutics to the cells, organs, or tissues where they are needed, targeted oligonucleotide therapies have the potential to revolutionize treatments for a wide range of difficult-to-treat disorders. Secarna's unique OligoCreator platform is leveraged to transform untreatable conditions into treatable ones, profoundly changing the future of medicine. www.secarna.com About Curie.Bio Curie.Bio is a $1.25B global venture capital firm that helps founders discover and develop important new medicines. The firm partners with founders by investing in existing companies, creating focused spinouts, and building companies from scratch. Curie.Bio's model uniquely combines capital with hands-on drug development, operating as both a drug discovery copilot and an investor. Its 100+ person team of experienced drug hunters, drug makers, and operators works closely with founders on a day-to-day basis to improve decision-making and increase the probability of success. Curie.Bio helps founders avoid critical early mistakes and ensures they have the right scientific plan, data package, and narrative to maximize long-term value creation. Curie.Bio invests across the lifecycle of therapeutic development, from preclinical discovery through clinical proof-of-concept. Learn more at www.curie.bio Contact Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG

Konstantin Petropoulos, PhD, MBA

CEO

Phone: +49 (0)89 215 46 375 Email: info@secarna.com

Secarna Pharmaceuticals For media inquiries

MC Services AG Anne Hennecke/Lydia Robinson-Garcia

Phone: +49 (0)211 52 92 52 15 Email: secarna@mc-services.eu



