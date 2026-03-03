Original-Research: DO & CO AG - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to DO & CO AG
Impact from Middle East conflict looks manageable
The 12% sell-off following the escalation around Iran appears disproportionate to DOC's underlying operational exposure. We therefore view the move as fundamentally unjustified.
