OneAdvanced, a leading provider of AI-powered sector-focused SaaS software, has announced it has received the ISO 42001 certification, joining an exclusive group of less than 100 organisations globally including Anthropic, AWS, Google and KPMG, that meet the highest standard for AI governance.

ISO 42001 is the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems and specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving a framework to govern the development and use of AI systems.

The certification independently validates the management framework underpinning OneAdvanced's AI strategy, reinforcing its commitment to safety, transparency, accountability, and responsible innovation across its AI-enabled SaaS portfolio, including its sovereign AI capabilities.

OneAdvanced's sovereign AI offering, OneAdvanced AI, was developed to address growing concerns around data exposure and unmanaged AI usage within organisations. Delivered within a private, UK-hosted environment, the service enables customers to apply AI to their own business data while maintaining defined data boundaries, and removing the risk of employees using shadow AI within.

Under its certified Artificial Intelligence Management System, OneAdvanced has established formal policies and governance principles to support responsible AI development and deployment, including:

Defined governance and accountability structures for AI oversight

AI lifecycle risk assessment and mitigation processes

Model assurance reviews and privacy impact assessments

Controls covering data minimisation, encryption, access management, and monitoring

Processes to support explainability, auditability, and human oversight

Ongoing internal audit and continual improvement mechanisms

The management system also incorporates monitoring for AI-specific risks, including prompt manipulation, model poisoning, and emerging cyber threats, supported by internal security and threat intelligence teams.

Simon Walsh, Chief Executive Officer of OneAdvanced, said: Achieving ISO 42001 certification reflects the disciplined, intentional approach we have taken to embedding security, transparency, and structured oversight across our AI-powered SaaS portfolio, including our sovereign AI offering. For all organisations, especially those operating in regulated and mission-critical sectors like we are, this structured approach is not a nice-to-have it is absolutely essential."

