Connectivity Hypervisor infrastructure validated in live automotive field testing; pre-orders now open as global MNO ecosystem support matures

Soracom, a cloud-native IoT connectivity platform and full MVNO provider, today announced opening of pre-orders for Connectivity Hypervisor, its SGP.32-compatible capability for dynamic remote management and switching of multiple operator profiles, including third-party MNO profiles, on a single IoT eSIM. The announcement comes during Mobile World Congress 2026, where SGP.32 readiness has become a defining evaluation criterion for enterprise and automotive IoT deployments.

Announced in July 2025, Connectivity Hypervisor positions Soracom as an orchestration layer, enabling IoT devices to activate on a Soracom profile and dynamically switch to the most appropriate local or use-case-specific carrier profile based on deployment region, regulatory requirement, or application need. The platform supports multi-profile management across Soracom and third-party MNO profiles, single-SKU global device deployment, dynamic switching for permanent roaming regulation compliance, and built-in Soracom profile fallback for uninterrupted service.

Infrastructure Ready. Ecosystem Maturing.

Soracom's SGP.32-compatible infrastructure, including eUICC, eIM, and SM-DP+ components, has been in active testing since mid-2025. Pre-orders are now open for deployments with long device lifecycles such as automotive, utilities, asset tracking, and healthcare where provider changes, permanent roaming restrictions, VoLTE requirements, or carrier-specific plan limitations may arise over time or across geographies. Commercial availability is timed to MNO ecosystem readiness and standard availability.

Soracom has already conducted live SGP.32 validation through an automotive field deployment, including dynamic profile provisioning using Connectivity Hypervisor infrastructure. Details of this collaboration were announced in July 2025: https://soracom.io/press-releases/sgp-32-connectivity-hypervisor-announcement/.

"SGP.32 is rapidly becoming a requirement in automotive and enterprise IoT RFPs, and we made the decision early on to build the infrastructure rather than wait for the market," said Kenta Yasukawa, CTO and Co-founder of Soracom. "We have been in live field testing for months while the MNO ecosystem has been catching up. Pre-orders are open because the platform is ready. Customers who commit now will be first to activate when their target networks light up SGP.32 support."

Why Connectivity Hypervisor Is Different

Where most SGP.32 implementations focus on connectivity switching, Soracom's Connectivity Hypervisor is designed as a platform orchestration layer, managing profiles across operators, including profiles issued by third-party MNOs, from a single unified control plane. This approach enables IoT deployments to remain operationally independent of any single carrier, reducing logistics complexity, supporting compliance with permanent roaming regulations, and providing a migration path as regional carrier SGP.32 support expands.

Meet Soracom at MWC 2026

Soracom representatives will be available at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona for briefings on Connectivity Hypervisor and SGP.32 deployment planning. To book a meeting or register pre-order interest, visit https://soracom.io/contact-us.

About Soracom

Soracom is a cloud-native IoT connectivity platform and full MVNO provider serving customers across 180+ countries in agriculture, energy, transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing. Soracom's platform combines global cellular connectivity across 180+ countries and territories with built-in data pipeline services, AI-integrated workflow automation (Soracom Flux), natural-language IoT analytics (Soracom Query), satellite NTN connectivity, and eSIM lifecycle management including SGP.32-compatible Connectivity Hypervisor orchestration. For more information, visit soracom.io.

