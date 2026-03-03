Wireless innovators plan a joint live demonstration at Mobile World Congress 2026, March 2-5 in Barcelona, Spain

LitePoint, a leading provider of communication test solutions, along with Aethertek, and Metanoia today announced a three-way collaboration to accelerate the development, validation, and commercialization of next-generation 5G FR2 (mmWave) Open Radio Units (O-RUs). The collaboration expects to enable very high user throughput, high capacity in congested environments, and support for data-hungry applications such as video streaming, AR/VR, and cloud-based gaming.

By combining the companies' respective strengths, the collaboration aims to deliver a fully verified, robust, and interoperable FR2 O-RU platform for global Open RAN deployments.

As part of this initiative, the companies will jointly showcase a live 5G FR2 O-RU demonstration at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona. The demo will highlight:

Aethertek's advanced mmWave O-RU platform , featuring high-performance beamforming phased-array antenna technology

, featuring high-performance beamforming phased-array antenna technology Metanoia's O-RAN compliant Split 7.2 SDR baseband PHY , optimized for FR2 performance, power efficiency, and multi-vendor interoperability

, optimized for FR2 performance, power efficiency, and multi-vendor interoperability LitePoint's industry-leading 5G FR2 test and validation system, enabling over-the-air (OTA) performance characterization, beamforming verification, and O-RAN compliance testing

This collaboration ensures that operators, system integrators, and ecosystem partners receive O-RU solutions that are fully tested, interoperable, and deployment-ready

"Working with Aethertek and Metanoia enables deep integration of our 5G FR2 test capabilities directly into the O-RU design cycle," said Adam Smith, Vice President of Marketing at LitePoint. "Our joint MWC demonstration highlights how this collaboration helps O-RU developers accelerate time-to-market while ensuring the performance and reliability required for mmWave Open RAN."

"This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver next-generation FR2 O-RUs with validated beamforming and RF performance," said Perry Lin, Director of Business Development at Aethertek. "LitePoint and Metanoia's expertise ensures we can accelerate time-to-market with confidence."

"Integrating LitePoint's test solutions with Aethertek's O-RU hardware demonstrates the maturity of Metanoia's O-RAN PHY for real-world mmWave applications," said Stewart Wu, Chairman and CEO at Metanoia. "We're excited to highlight this collaboration at MWC 2026 and demonstrate a fully verified, interoperable FR2 O-RU reference platform built on Metanoia's programmable SDR PHY."

The joint demonstration will be available at Mobile World Congress 2026, Hall 5, 5M6MR, where visitors can explore the system architecture, beamforming performance, and O-RAN interoperability enabled through this collaboration.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the world's leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in San Jose, California and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. Teradyne is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

About Aethertek

Aethertek is a leading provider of advanced mmWave radio and antenna-integrated solutions for 5G and next-generation wireless networks. Specializing in phased-array antenna modules, high-frequency RF front-end design, and compact FR2 O-RU platform integration, Aethertek enables customers to accelerate the development and commercialization of high-performance wireless infrastructure. With expertise across hardware design, beamforming technologies, and system-level optimization, Aethertek delivers scalable and reliable solutions that support the growing demands of open, flexible, and interoperable 5G networks.

About Metanoia

Metanoia Communications Inc. specializes in Software Defined Radio (SDR) and 5G/B5G PHY design for Open RAN Radio Units and Small Cell base stations. Metanoia's leading-edge technology and deep expertise in 5G wireless semiconductor solutions deliver highly competitive 5G SoC-based Digital Baseband and RF chipsets, supporting 4T4R FR1 and 2T2R FR2 architectures, and are complemented by software that enables semi-turnkey system development. Built on OFDM and proprietary SDR technologies, Metanoia's solutions are highly programmable, upgradable, and interoperable, ensuring seamless compliance with current and future 3GPP and O-RAN standards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303805880/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

LitePoint

Amy McAndrews

VP of Corporate Affairs

Teradyne, Inc.

1 (978) 370-3945

investorrelations@teradyne.com



Aethertek

Perry Lin

Email: Perrylin@aether-tek.com



Metanoia

Calvin Wu

Email: Calvin.wu@Metanoia-comm.com