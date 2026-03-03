Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 09:30
30,200 Euro
-2,45 % -0,760
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,16030,24010:05
30,16030,20009:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 09:10 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki's 2025 Annual Report published

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3.3.2026 AT 10:00 EET

Huhtamaki's 2025 Annual Report published
The Huhtamaki Annual Report 2025 has been published on the company's website at www.huhtamaki.com/investors. It is comprised of three sections, with a Company overview, financials including Sustainability Statement, and governance (Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report). The report is available in Finnish and English.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. KPMG Oy Ab, a firm of authorized public accountants, has provided an independent auditor's assurance report on Huhtamaki's ESEF Financial Statements based on a reasonable assurance engagement it has performed in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Sustainability Statement is prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) referred to in the Finnish Accounting Act, and with the EU Taxonomy Regulation. KPMG Oy Ab, an authorized sustainability audit firm, has provided an assurance report on Huhtamaki's Sustainability Statement based on a limited assurance engagement it has performed in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Annual Report is attached to this release as a PDF file and the financial statements as an XHTML file.

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Tammela, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 17?400 professionals operate in 35 countries and 106 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2025 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.0 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at?www.huhtamaki.com.? ?

Attachments

  • Huhtamaki Remuneration Report 2025
  • Huhtamaki Corporate Governance Statement 2025
  • Huhtamaki Annual Report 2025
  • 5493007050SJVMXN6L29-2025-12-31-1-en

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.