FreedomPay: Payment Failures Put €2 Billion in German Retail & Hospitality Sales at Risk Each Year

Research finds German businesses have an average of four major payment outages annually, with reputational risk outweighing revenue loss as their primary concern

BERLIN, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today reveals that payment system failures place up to €2 billion in annual retail and hospitality sales at risk across Germany.

Conducted by FreedomPay in partnership with Retail Economics, the research exposes growing vulnerabilities at the heart of German commerce. It draws on two nationally representative surveys of 2,000 German consumers and 200 retail and hospitality managers, conducted in February 2026, quantifying the frequency, speed and compounding impact of payment disruptions.

German businesses report an average of four major payment outages per year, with the majority concentrated during peak trading windows when financial and reputational exposure is highest. Retail risks the most - accounting for €1.5 billion of total at-risk revenue. Hospitality and leisure contribute a further €482 million.

The study highlights a critical blind spot in understanding the areas for businesses to improve. While German businesses recognize the threat of payment disruption, many significantly underestimate how rapidly revenue erodes once systems fail. Within the first 19 minutes of an outage - the window in which most consumers decide whether to stay or leave - there is an average gap of €36 million per minute between what businesses perceive they are losing and what is actually being lost.

"Germany's relationship with payment resilience is unique in that businesses understand its true cost," says Chris Kronenthal, President, FreedomPay. "Our research confirms that retailers and hospitality operators in the country are worried about more than just lost sales, it's the lost trust that remains their biggest focus. As it should be in a market that is increasingly impacted by reputation. Payment failures are key confirmations of credibility, over and above being an operational mistake. Investing in resilience is the best defence to keep that customer loyalty."

Key findings from the study include:

Younger consumers are least prepared but most likely to go public : Compared to 74% of Baby Boomers, only 38% of Gen Z consumers say they always carry cash when visiting shops and venues. This means younger shoppers are least likely to have an alternative when digital payments fail. As the most likely age group to share negative experiences online, these consumers are the most capable of turning local incidents into reputational events, creating compounding risk for businesses.

: Compared to 74% of Baby Boomers, only 38% of Gen Z consumers say they always carry cash when visiting shops and venues. This means younger shoppers are least likely to have an alternative when digital payments fail. As the most likely age group to share negative experiences online, these consumers are the most capable of turning local incidents into reputational events, creating compounding risk for businesses. Security and trust ranked above revenue : When asked about what concerns them most during a payment outage, 30% of German businesses cite protecting customers' financial information, followed by damage to reputation and customer trust (28%). Direct revenue loss ranks lowest at just 18%, reflecting the country's strong culture of data protection culture and the weight businesses place on long-term credibility over short-term financial recovery.

: When asked about what concerns them most during a payment outage, 30% of German businesses cite protecting customers' financial information, followed by damage to reputation and customer trust (28%). Direct revenue loss ranks lowest at just 18%, reflecting the country's strong culture of data protection culture and the weight businesses place on long-term credibility over short-term financial recovery. Consumer patience running thin: Most consumers say they can tolerate payment delays of up to 7 minutes before frustration sets in, with 12 minutes the maximum wait time before abandonment. However, the average outage in Germany lasts over ten times longer at 76 minutes, far longer than consumers are willing to wait. This resulted in one in four (26%) customers walking away from their intended purchase, placing approximately €526 million of the €2 billion annual exposure at risk of permanent loss through abandonment or diversion to competitors.

Most consumers say they can tolerate payment delays of up to 7 minutes before frustration sets in, with 12 minutes the maximum wait time before abandonment. However, the average outage in Germany lasts over ten times longer at 76 minutes, far longer than consumers are willing to wait. This resulted in one in four (26%) customers walking away from their intended purchase, placing approximately €526 million of the €2 billion annual exposure at risk of permanent loss through abandonment or diversion to competitors. Time is money for businesses: Restoring payment systems within the first five minutes can prevent more than 90% of potential losses, with the research showing that between minutes 8 and 12, losses average over €62 million per minute as abandonment accelerates. By minute 19, cumulative losses reach €1.1 billion, representing 52% of total at-risk revenue. This makes the speed of detection and recovery crucial.

Restoring payment systems within the first five minutes can prevent more than 90% of potential losses, with the research showing that between minutes 8 and 12, losses average over €62 million per minute as abandonment accelerates. By minute 19, cumulative losses reach €1.1 billion, representing 52% of total at-risk revenue. This makes the speed of detection and recovery crucial. Germany's cash culture is providing a buffer: Cash still accounts for 53% of in-person payments in Germany, with the country remaining much more cash-oriented compared to other markets in Europe. But, with accelerating digital payment adoption, businesses relying on cash are increasingly exposed. But a third of Germans express concern about society moving away from cash, with 74% citing the absence of a backup way to pay if digital systems fail. This concern even ranks higher than privacy or fraud.



"Germany is a market defined by operational discipline and a historically strong cash culture," states Richard Lim, CEO, Retail Economics. "Making its journey all the more interesting as it navigates rapidly rising digital dependence. But consumer preparedness has not kept pace. The case for investing in integrated, intelligent payment resilience has never been stronger, as business confidence can no longer rest on insufficient, unreliable backup solutions."

Download the report here.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay is the global leader in Next Level Commerce-transforming the way businesses power payments and experiences across the world. More than a payment solution, FreedomPay is a world-class independent payment gateway engineered to simplify complexity, break down the barriers of legacy systems, and revolutionize every point of interaction-whether in-store, online, or mobile. Chosen by the leading brands across retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment, food service, healthcare and higher education, FreedomPay delivers technology strength, integration breadth, and deep expertise in global payments innovation.

As one of the first solutions in North America validated by the PCI Security Standards Council for P2PE, FreedomPay sets the gold standard for payment security, trust, and performance. With a unified technology stack, lightning-fast APIs, and integrated solutions across payments, FreedomPay gives businesses total peace of mind plus the freedom to choose any hardware provider. Move faster, act smarter, and lead markets-not chase them. www.freedompay.com

About Retail Economics

Retail Economics is an independent economics research consultancy focused on B2B thought leadership in the consumer and retail industry. We analyse the complex retail economic landscape and draw out actionable insight for our clients. Leveraging our own proprietary retail data and applying rigorous economic analysis, we transform information into points of action.

Our service provides unbiased research and analysis on the key economic and social drivers behind the retail sector, helping to inform critical business decisions, giving you a competitive edge through deeper insights.

Contact:

Freedompay: freedompayuk@bursonglobal.com