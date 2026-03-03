Resmed, Inc.: Resmed's Global Sleep Survey Reveals Sleep is One of the Top Health Priorities, but Quality Rest Remains Out of Reach

Insights from 30,000 people across 13 countries show global sleep health awareness is growing, yet an action gap remains

53% of people surveyed rank sleep as the most important behavior for a long, healthy life, ahead of diet and exercise.

Over half of respondents get quality sleep on only four nights a week or less.

While 66% of people surveyed say they would seek medical help for ongoing sleep issues, just 23% actually do.



SAN DIEGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing and care delivered in the home, today unveiled the findings from its sixth annual Global Sleep Survey.

Drawing insights from 30,000 people across 13 countries, the survey reveals a widening gap between recognition of sleep's importance and action to improve sleep health. While over half (53%) of respondents rank sleep as the most important contributor to long-term health compared to diet and exercise, many are not taking meaningful steps to improve their sleep quality.

Sleep is increasingly recognized as a key pillar of long-term health1, with 84% of respondents worldwide understanding that consistent, quality sleep can help extend a healthy lifespan. However, awareness has not translated into consistent results. The majority of respondents (53%) report getting a good night's sleep only four nights a week or fewer, highlighting the persistent gap between knowing sleep is critical and being able to prioritize it as part of a healthy lifestyle.

As sleep awareness grows, so does the opportunity to turn intent into action.

Increased Wearable Use Raises Sleep Awareness Higher Than Ever: Wearable use for sleep tracking has surged among respondents, increasing from 16% in 2025 2 to 53% in 2026. Smartwatches lead the way, with 58% of respondents globally using them to track their sleep. Among wearable users, 62% say they would seek medical advice if their device flagged a potential risk.



While 66% of respondents say they would consult a healthcare provider for persistent sleep issues, only 23% have done so. Fewer than half (46%) of survey respondents say a healthcare provider has asked about sleep during a routine visit.





The findings suggest a clear opportunity to improve education, screening and diagnosis so more people can identify sleep issues earlier and access pathways to care.

How Daily Life Disrupts Sleep

The survey also highlights the everyday pressures shaping sleep patterns worldwide.



Closing the Sleep Gap for Women: Nearly half of women surveyed (48%) struggle to fall asleep, up from 38% in 2025. 2 For 42% of women surveyed, stress and anxiety are key barriers to consistent, quality sleep compared with over one third (36%) of men surveyed. Family responsibilities widen the gender gap further, negatively affecting sleep for 39% of women versus 33% of men.



Insufficient sleep is linked to higher risk of anxiety and depression across age groups. This is reflected in our survey, which shows after a poor night's sleep, more than a third of respondents report higher levels of irritability (36%) and stress (33%). Feelings of depression also increased for a quarter of respondents globally (25%).



More than half of respondents (58%) agree that heavy workloads negatively affect their sleep. 70% of respondents report taking a "snooze day" - calling in sick after a poor night's sleep. At the same time, 59% say flexible working arrangements help them better manage their sleep.



Sleeping together is associated with stronger intimacy, with 53% of respondents reporting a positive impact on their sex life compared to 23% of those who sleep apart. However, disruption is common: 39% of respondents say their partner interrupts their sleep at least weekly, and 80% experience some level of partner-related sleep disruption.





"People are increasingly recognizing sleep as a cornerstone to long-term health, which is encouraging," said Dr. Carlos Nunez, Chief Medical Officer at Resmed. "But recognition alone is not enough. We need to help people move from awareness to action by addressing everyday barriers and improving access to screening, support and care."

Are you getting enough sleep? Read the full 2026 Resmed Global Sleep Survey report to learn more about the trends impacting the way we sleep. To assess your sleep health, take our online sleep assessment.

Survey Methodology

Resmed commissioned an independent survey of 30,000 individuals across 13 markets: the United States (5,000), China (5,000), India (5,000), United Kingdom (2,000), Germany (2,000), France (2,000), Australia (1,500), Japan (1,500), Korea (1,500), Brazil (1,500), Poland (1,000), Singapore (1,000), and Mexico (1,000). The survey was developed in partnership with The Sleep Health Foundation (Australia) and The Sleep Charity (UK), leveraging their expertise to help identify and refine key focus areas. Samples within each country were representative of national gender and age distributions. The survey was fielded by Cint from 11 December 2025 to 14 January 2026.

