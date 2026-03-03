Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - LegalBison, a global boutique legal and business services firm specializing in legal structuring for FinTech and digital asset projects, is expanding its team in Kuala Lumpur to meet rising demand from Asian companies pursuing Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorization under the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

The expansion responds to a practical gap in the market. Companies based in Asia that want to access the EU's 450-million-consumer market through MiCA's passporting regime need a partner that understands both the regulatory requirements in Europe and the operational realities of working with Asian clients. LegalBison's physical offices across the EU (among others in Warsaw and Estonia), as well as the Kuala Lumpur office, allow the firm to manage the full authorization process across time zones. With EU regulatory engagement handled from Poland and direct client support delivered on the ground in Malaysia.

"Most firms advising on MiCA sit in Europe. Their clients in Asia are left coordinating across a 6-to-8-hour time zone gap, often with no face-to-face engagement during the most complex stages of the application process," said Aaron Glauberman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LegalBison. "We built our Kuala Lumpur presence specifically to close that gap and bridge our global licensing know-how. Our team here works directly with clients on operational architecture mapping, documentation preparation, and the practical coordination that MiCA authorization demands, while our EU-based team manages regulator relationships and application submissions."

The MiCA framework, which replaced fragmented national VASP registration regimes across the EU, requires full CASP authorization by July 1, 2026. Several EU member states have already closed their transitional windows, and companies that have not started the process face a licensing timeline of six to twelve months. For Asian operators, the complexity is compounded by substance requirements, local director mandates, and banking relationships that require hands-on engagement in Europe.

LegalBison is a licensed Corporate Service Provider operating across 50+ jurisdictions worldwide, with offices in Poland, Estonia, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Panama, and Malaysia. The firm's client portfolio includes leading global cryptocurrency exchanges, institutional-grade payment infrastructure platforms, and digital asset projects across multiple continents.

