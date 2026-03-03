Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884014 | ISIN: DK0010255975 | Ticker-Symbol: VW1
Frankfurt
03.03.26 | 08:01
52,90 Euro
-0,75 % -0,40
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MT HOJGAARD HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MT HOJGAARD HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Niels Holm Mikkelsen new CEO of MT Højgaard Danmark

Niels Holm Mikkelsen has been appointed CEO of MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark effective 3 March 2026. Niels Holm Mikkelsen succeeds Carsten Lund who has been CEO of the company for 5 years.

Under Carsten Lund's management, MT Højgaard Danmark has undergone a successful transformation and more than doubled revenue, while operating results have multiplied. Niels Holm Mikkelsen has contributed significantly to this development, first as responsible for the significant expansion of the company's activities within civil engineering and infrastructure, and since 2023 as COO with responsibility for MT Højgaard Danmark's overall activities within construction and civil engineering.

Niels Holm Mikkelsen joined MT Højgaard Danmark just over 5 years ago and has over 25 years of experience as a contractor, leading construction and civil engineering projects and working on projects abroad for Pihl & Søn and Aarsleff. Furthermore, he has management experience from Aarsleff and experience as a developer and consultant from tenure with Rockwool International and Demex Consulting Engineers.

"The good development in MT Højgaard Danmark in recent years has been created through a strong culture where projects and customers are in focus. Together with the management team, Niels has made a major contribution to MT Højgaard Danmark cementing its position as a leading contractor in the field of construction and civil engineering. In this connection, we would like to thank Carsten Lund for his efforts, and we look forward to continuing the progress as we are pleased to ensure continuity with a new CEO from our own ranks," says Rasmus Untidt, CEO of MT Højgaard Holding.

"We have created a strong company with good development opportunities in an exciting market, and I look forward to continuing the efforts to bring our talented employees and all the projects forward in the coming time together with the rest of the management in MT Højgaard Danmark," says Niels Holm Mikkelsen.

Further information-
CEO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

About Niels Holm Mikkelsen (born 1969)

Career
2026-: CEO, MT Højgaard Danmark
2023-26: COO, MT Højgaard Danmark
2022-23: Section Director, Civil Works, MT Højgaard Danmark
2020-22: Section Director, Civil Works East, MT Højgaard Danmark
2014-20: Senior Project Manager and Chief Divisional Engineer, Aarsleff
2013-14: Senior Project Manager, MT Højgaard
2007-13: Project Manager, Pihl & Søn
2005-07: Building Manager, Rockwool International
1997-05: Site Engineer, Pihl & Søn
1995-97: Project Engineer, Demex Consulting Engineers

Positions of trust
2022-: Board member, Danish Infrastructure

Education
1994: Civil Engineering, DTU
1993-94: Construction Management, University of Waterloo


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.