MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Niels Holm Mikkelsen new CEO of MT Højgaard Danmark

Niels Holm Mikkelsen has been appointed CEO of MT Højgaard Holding's business unit MT Højgaard Danmark effective 3 March 2026. Niels Holm Mikkelsen succeeds Carsten Lund who has been CEO of the company for 5 years.

Under Carsten Lund's management, MT Højgaard Danmark has undergone a successful transformation and more than doubled revenue, while operating results have multiplied. Niels Holm Mikkelsen has contributed significantly to this development, first as responsible for the significant expansion of the company's activities within civil engineering and infrastructure, and since 2023 as COO with responsibility for MT Højgaard Danmark's overall activities within construction and civil engineering.

Niels Holm Mikkelsen joined MT Højgaard Danmark just over 5 years ago and has over 25 years of experience as a contractor, leading construction and civil engineering projects and working on projects abroad for Pihl & Søn and Aarsleff. Furthermore, he has management experience from Aarsleff and experience as a developer and consultant from tenure with Rockwool International and Demex Consulting Engineers.

"The good development in MT Højgaard Danmark in recent years has been created through a strong culture where projects and customers are in focus. Together with the management team, Niels has made a major contribution to MT Højgaard Danmark cementing its position as a leading contractor in the field of construction and civil engineering. In this connection, we would like to thank Carsten Lund for his efforts, and we look forward to continuing the progress as we are pleased to ensure continuity with a new CEO from our own ranks," says Rasmus Untidt, CEO of MT Højgaard Holding.

"We have created a strong company with good development opportunities in an exciting market, and I look forward to continuing the efforts to bring our talented employees and all the projects forward in the coming time together with the rest of the management in MT Højgaard Danmark," says Niels Holm Mikkelsen.

CEO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 31 21 68 72.

About Niels Holm Mikkelsen (born 1969)

Career

2026-: CEO, MT Højgaard Danmark

2023-26: COO, MT Højgaard Danmark

2022-23: Section Director, Civil Works, MT Højgaard Danmark

2020-22: Section Director, Civil Works East, MT Højgaard Danmark

2014-20: Senior Project Manager and Chief Divisional Engineer, Aarsleff

2013-14: Senior Project Manager, MT Højgaard

2007-13: Project Manager, Pihl & Søn

2005-07: Building Manager, Rockwool International

1997-05: Site Engineer, Pihl & Søn

1995-97: Project Engineer, Demex Consulting Engineers



Positions of trust

2022-: Board member, Danish Infrastructure

Education

1994: Civil Engineering, DTU

1993-94: Construction Management, University of Waterloo