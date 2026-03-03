Quadient Strengthens Position as a Global Software Leader as CEO Takes Direct Leadership of Digital Automation Platform Business

Strengthened leadership and operational alignment position Quadient to capture expanding demand for AI-enabled automation across communications and financial workflows.

PRESS RELEASE

Paris - Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today the next step in its evolution as a global software and AI-driven technology leader. Building on this long-standing transformation, Quadient is further positioning its Digital Automation Platform business at the heart of the company, with CEO Geoffrey Godet assuming direct leadership to accelerate growth and innovation.

Quadient's transformation journey began in 2019, when Neopost rebranded as Quadient and shifted focus to software. That year, the company's Customer Communications Management (CCM) business, which was called at the time Quadient, led the start of its digital transformation. Today, the entire portfolio is built on software, automation and intelligent workflow technologies: the CCM platform, finance automation solutions, smart lockers and modern mail-related systems.

"Cloud-native SaaS platforms and AI are the core engine behind how we enable efficient, secure communications and delivery experiences for our customers," said Geoffrey Godet, CEO, Quadient. "Quadient is focused on leading in human-centered AI and automation to help our customers unlock faster cycle times, smarter financial operations and richer customer experiences at scale."

Reinforced commitment for Digital and AI Leadership

In Q4 of fiscal year 2025, Quadient's Digital Automation Platform business recorded its largest quarterly bookings to date, with double-digit year-over-year growth. Bookings for finance automation solutions rose 25%, strengthening the position of Quadient's Digital Automation Platform as a strategic growth engine, reshaping customer experiences and operations across key industries-financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology and manufacturing.

Quadient is also strengthening its position in applied AI. Today, more than 60% of Quadient Digital customers use Quadient AI-powered capabilities daily, driving measurable gains in workflow efficiency, cost savings and customer response times. For small and midsized organizations, Quadient makes advanced AI accessible, helping them achieve efficiency outcomes they might not otherwise have the resources to pursue. For organizations operating in highly regulated industries, Quadient's solutions function as a trusted system of record, supporting the complex environments required to manage risk and maintain strict compliance. Quadient's advancements in AI were recently highlighted in the QKS AI Maturity Matrix for CCM report and in independent IDC coverage, underscoring the company's continued progress in delivering trusted, human-centered AI-driven innovation.

By elevating its Digital Automation Platform business and placing it under the direct leadership of Godet, Quadient is reinforcing its commitment to becoming a global software and AI leader. This initiative builds on the legal reorganization already implemented, further aligning its operational framework without altering the corporate structure, legal entities or financial framework of the company.

Executive leadership appointments supporting Quadient's digital acceleration

To support the next chapter of the company's AI-driven growth, Quadient is realigning and strengthening its global leadership team. Three leaders from Quadient's Digital Automation Platform organization have been appointed to the Executive Committee, reflecting the company's commitment to deepening its software expertise and accelerating innovation:

Lilac Schoenbeck now leads Digital's R&D, Product Marketing, and Product Management , further unifying product strategy and execution.

now leads Digital's , further unifying product strategy and execution. Nicole Dwyer now leads Digital's Sales, Partners, and Customer Success for Americas , reinforcing market expansion and customer value delivery.

now leads Digital's , reinforcing market expansion and customer value delivery. Jean-Dominique Conde leads Digital's Revenue Operations & Business Performance, driving alignment, efficiency and scale across Digital's global sales engine.





Changes across Quadient's international businesses

Quadient is also implementing leadership transitions across its geographic and operational units to align talent with the company's long-term software and automation objectives:

Chris Hartigan, former chief solution officer for Digital has left Quadient to pursue other opportunities.

former chief solution officer for Digital has left Quadient to pursue other opportunities. Alain Fairise , former chief solution officer for Quadient's Mail Solution organization, is also departing the company after 30 years of building the business to be a global leader of modern mailroom solutions. Duncan Groom , former UK & Ireland chief operating officer, will now lead the Mail Solution organization globally, following the region's standout performance as Quadient's top cross-sell market in 2025. He remains a member of Quadient's Executive Committee.

, former chief solution officer for Quadient's Mail Solution organization, is also departing the company after 30 years of building the business to be a global leader of modern mailroom solutions. , former UK & Ireland chief operating officer, will now lead the organization globally, following the region's standout performance as Quadient's top cross-sell market in 2025. He remains a member of Quadient's Executive Committee. Stéphanie Auchabie , former France Benelux chief operating officer, will now lead Digital Sales, Partners, and Customer Success for Europe , bringing deep regional expertise to support growth of SaaS-based solutions. She remains a member of Quadient's Executive Committee.

, former France Benelux chief operating officer, will now lead , bringing deep regional expertise to support growth of SaaS-based solutions. She remains a member of Quadient's Executive Committee. Ian Clarke, former Central Europe & International chief operating officer, has been appointed chief operations officer for the Lockers organization. This appointment reflects Quadient's ambition to double the size of the Lockers business by 2030, supporting the company's bold growth goals.

These appointments strengthen Quadient's operational execution and reinforce its strategy of leveraging internal talent to drive scale, efficiency and market leadership across all solutions.

Building market leadership with new AI capabilities to drive scalable growth

Quadient holds the No. 1 global market share in CCM and is a leading provider of e-Invoicing solutions in Europe.

Building on this position, the company is advancing a product roadmap that brings new AI-driven innovations across a platform deeply integrated into enterprise ecosystems, supporting hundreds of integrations that connect customers, suppliers, partners and other stakeholders. These capabilities are designed to help organizations modernize communication workflows, strengthen financial operations, and deliver more personalized, compliant and efficient customer experiences as they accelerate their digital transformation.

