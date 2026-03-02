Safello Group AB: Frank Schuil is appointed as new CEO of Safello

Stockholm, 2 March 2026 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, announces that the Board of Directors of Safello Group AB has appointed the co-founder Frank Schuil as CEO with immediate effect after Emelie Moritz, in consultation with the Board, decided to leave Safello.

Emelie Moritz will remain available to the company in an advisory role for a transitional period. Frank Schuil will take over as CEO with immediate effect and resigns from his position as Chairman of the company's Board but remain in his capacity as board member. The Board has appointed the board member Gustav Röken, as chairman of the Board until the end of the annual general meeting, which will be held on 6 May as planned.

The corresponding change of CEO and chairman is made in the company's subsidiary, Safello AB, operating as a crypto-asset service provider.

"Emelie has played a pivotal role in securing the MiCA license in Safello AB and building a trusted, compliant and scalable platform. This paves the way for commercialization of our exchange and custody capabilities across the EU and towards an institutional customer base. I'm excited to step back into the CEO role in this time of rapid change driven by artificial intelligence. We will leverage this organizationally and in our product offerings like our recently launched staked TAO ETP", says Frank Schuil, CEO of Safello.

This information is such that Safello Group AB is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below, for publication at 18.18 CEST on 2 March 2026.

Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics with over 423,000 users and founded 2013. Safello AB operates in Sweden and is authorized as a crypto-asset service provider under MiCA. The parent company, Safello Group AB, has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021.