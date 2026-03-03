Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 03-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 03/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: NORDIC INVESTMENT BANK 3.750% Instruments due 22/10/2029; fully paid; (Represented by instruments to bearer Debt and of GBP1,000 each) debt-like XS3307980170 -- securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 17/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess debt-like XS3229317352 -- thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Equity Index Linked Notes due 03/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3229227106 -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 03/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3222101241 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc Floating Rate Notes due 03/03/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and AUD500,000 each) debt-like XS3307976731 -- securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society Floating Rate Senior Preferred Notes due 03/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3308058547 -- thereof, up to (and including) EUR199,000) securities 5.815% Senior Preferred Notes due 03/03/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of AUD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3307980097 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 419698 EQS News ID: 2284072 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2284072&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)