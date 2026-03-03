EQS-News: NVision Imaging Technologies GmbH
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
NVision Establishes First Strategic European Hub at University of Cambridge to Advance Clinical Translation of Quantum-Enhanced Metabolic MRI
The installation of the POLARIS platform at the Department of Radiology at the University of Cambridge supports research in oncology, neurodegeneration, and cardiovascular disease.
ULM, Germany & CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom - March 3, 2026 - NVision, a quantum healthcare company, today announced the establishment of its first long-term research partnership in Europe at the Department of Radiology, University of Cambridge. This deployment creates a European research center for POLARIS, NVision's proprietary system that produces the metabolic imaging agent for standard MRI.
This partnership follows a year of international expansion. In 2025, NVision collaborated with leading institutions, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, to demonstrate the feasibility of standardized, high-throughput metabolic imaging. Building on this momentum, NVision and researchers at Cambridge University's Department of Radiology are now establishing a translational research pipeline with POLARIS, creating a direct route for quantum-enhanced diagnostics to move from the lab to the clinic.
POLARIS boosts the MRI signal of sugars over 10,000x through a process known as hyperpolarization, making it possible for standard MRI systems to "light up" and measure cell metabolism in real-time. It is the first commercially available quantum-based polarizer, using parahydrogen-induced polarization (PHIP) to produce metabolic imaging agent in under three minutes. By visualizing disease activity in real-time, POLARIS empowers researchers to assess therapy effectiveness within days rather than months.
The Cambridge team will leverage the POLARIS platform to conduct research across cancer, neurodegeneration, and cardiovascular diseases, with an initial focus on:
Leading this initiative at the University of Cambridge are Ferdia Gallagher, Head of the Department of Radiology, and Joshua Kaggie, Director of the Preclinical Imaging Facility. Their team will use POLARIS to uncover the drivers of these conditions and inform the development and validation of new drugs.
"Our team is excited to be able to use POLARIS to probe the metabolism of diseases, particularly in cancer and within the brain," said Professor Ferdia Gallagher. "Our aim is to detect early changes in metabolism as a predictor of tumor formation, as well as differentiating more aggressive from less aggressive disease based on specific metabolic fingerprints. We also want to explore how changes in metabolism with treatment can be used as a measure of early and successful response to treatment. Ultimately, we plan to translate these findings into the clinic to benefit patients in the future."
NVision plans to deploy systems at leading global research centers throughout 2026, with the goal of beginning clinical studies next year.
About NVision Imaging
NVision Imaging was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ulm, Germany. By leveraging advances in quantum physics, NVision enables real-time visualization of metabolism on standard MRI, aiming to set a new standard for faster drug development, earlier diagnosis, and better therapy decisions. Learn more at nvision-imaging.com.
Contact:
03.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2284292 03.03.2026 CET/CEST