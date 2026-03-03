DJ Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 300.3123 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57527056 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 419739 EQS News ID: 2284360 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 03, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)