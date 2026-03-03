DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (JPHU LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 523.8431 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 166112 CODE: JPHU LN ISIN: LU1681039217 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU LN LEI Code: 549300K8O8E9B4LN0G82 Sequence No.: 419798 EQS News ID: 2284484 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

