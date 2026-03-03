DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (CI2G LN) Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 967.3364 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 84556 CODE: CI2G LN ISIN: LU1681043169 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043169 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CI2G LN LEI Code: 549300S4UQDTVETEUI75 Sequence No.: 419804 EQS News ID: 2284496 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

