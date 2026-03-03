AccessPay Partners With PayPoint to Strengthen Fraud and Error Prevention for Corporate Payments

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / AccessPay, the leading bank integration provider, today announced a new partnership with PayPoint to integrate PayPoint's Confirmation of Payee (CoP) capability into AccessPay's payments automation suite for modern finance teams. With £258m lost to authorised push payment (APP) fraud in the first half of 2025 alone, organisations need access to robust payment controls that scale with their operations.1 PayPoint's CoP offering enables AccessPay's customers to verify payee account details as part of their payment workflows, reinforcing AccessPay's position at the centre of a growing ecosystem of technologies designed to automate and de-risk the Office of the CFO.

CoP, also known as Account Name Verification (ANV), is a valuable anti-fraud measure that checks the accuracy of payee details before funds are sent. It can be used to confirm payee details at the point of collection, when creating a payment instruction, or both. PayPoint's CoP capability is designed to handle peak-usage scenarios for corporate clients, including payroll runs, supplier payments, and seasonal spikes, and is recognised for its ability to process exceptionally high transaction volumes. Additionally, it provides flexible access options, including APIs, user interface and bulk processing, enabling organisations at different stages of their automation journey to embed account name verification seamlessly into existing processes.

"Our customers want to automate high-volume, high-value payments with confidence, knowing robust safeguards are built directly into their processes," commented Anish Kapoor, CEO of AccessPay. "PayPoint is recognised for delivering payment and fraud services at a national scale. By partnering with them, we are strengthening the fraud and error protections available within the AccessPay platform while improving operational efficiency by reducing payment resubmissions, exception handling and manual intervention. The service is already available to customers and has been positively received since we began working together in 2025."

Jo Toolan, Managing Director Payments, PayPoint, added, "AccessPay sits at the centre of modern finance operations, securely connecting businesses to their banks and enabling automated payment flows at scale. Partnering with AccessPay allows us to extend our CoP capability to thousands of finance teams that are actively transforming how they manage payments. Together, we're helping organisations reduce fraud risk, minimise payment errors, and deliver more secure, trusted payment experiences."

The PayPoint partnership reinforces AccessPay's commitment to expanding its technology ecosystem to help finance and treasury teams automate securely, reduce manual intervention, and build resilient, future-ready payment operations. By combining AccessPay's bank integration platform with PayPoint's payment and fraud prevention expertise, organisations gain stronger protection against fraud while unlocking greater efficiency and confidence in automated finance processes.

Notes to editors:

UK Finance, Half-Year Fraud Report 2025

About PayPoint

PayPoint is the UK's leading multichannel payments and community services provider, delivering innovative solutions that simplify and secure how customers and businesses transact. The core of our offering is MultiPay-a single payment platform that unifies Open Banking, card, Direct Debit, and over-the-counter cash payments into a streamlined solution.

Our Open Banking services are designed to deliver a frictionless and secure payment journey. From account-to-account payments to Confirmation of Payee (CoP), we empower companies with the tools to build trust and reduce fraud, all through a suite of easy-to-integrate APIs. These services can be integrated into your existing financial or customer management systems, or accessed via our portal, white-labelled websites or mobile apps-providing flexibility to meet your needs.

As a proud Gold Partner of Open Banking Expo 2025 and winner of the Best Sector Initiative for our PayPoint OpenPay innovation at the Open Banking Expo Awards, we're thrilled to return in 2026 to continue driving innovation and delivering value through Open Banking.

About AccessPay

AccessPay is a leading provider of bank integration solutions, pioneering finance transformation for the Office of the CFO. AccessPay helps finance and treasury teams modernise their operations through secure, cloud-based bank connectivity.

Our platform connects back-office systems to banks, enabling the automated flow and transformation of payment, bank statement and other financial data. Thousands of businesses around the world partner with AccessPay to automate supplier and client payments, Direct Debit collections, and bank statement retrieval - improving efficiency, reducing fraud risk, and gaining real-time cash visibility.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Manchester, UK, AccessPay is trusted by global enterprises to automate finance and treasury operations and build a future-ready Office of the CFO.

Website: www.accesspay.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: AccessPay

Press contacts:?

Chanda Shingadia, The Comms Crowd?

Email: chanda@commscrowd.com

Phone: +44 (0)7951 163 615?

SOURCE: AccessPay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/accesspay-partners-with-paypoint-to-strengthen-fraud-and-error-preve-1140160