Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ruan Kroukamp, BTech (Chemical Engineering), BSc (Hons) Metallurgy, MBA, PMP, as Metallurgical Advisor (the "Advisor") to the Company. Mr. Kroukamp will advise the Company on metallurgical strategy, flowsheet optimization, and process evaluation for material from its Burnt Hill Tungsten Project in New Brunswick, Canada.

Mr. Kroukamp is a metallurgical professional with over 22 years of global experience in project development, operations management, and mineral processing across ferrous, base, and precious metal sectors. His expertise spans comminution, flotation, sensor-based ore sorting, and both pyro- and hydrometallurgy, as well as equipment testing and novel flowsheet design. He has a strong background in project governance, EPCM execution, financial analysis, and operational readiness planning for large-scale mining and processing operations.

Mr. Kroukamp currently serves as Studies Manager at Ausenco (2024-present) and previously held senior roles including Senior Project/Study Manager at Glencore Technology (2021-2024) and Operations Director at Cronimet Group (2013-2021). Earlier in his career, he held positions with TOMRA Sorting Solutions, Magotteaux, and Impala Platinum, gaining hands-on experience in metallurgical plant operations, process optimization, and refinery expansion projects.

Notably, Mr. Kroukamp has direct tungsten project experience, including serving as Operations Director for the expansion and restart of the Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine in Queensland, Australia (2019). He also led the Panasqueira tungsten sorter plant project in Portugal, focused on scavenging tungsten from dense media separation discards using modular X-ray sorting technology. In addition, he co-authored a technical paper presented at the AusIMM Preconcentration Digital Conference (2020) titled "Preconcentration at Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine using sensor-based ore sorting", highlighting innovative approaches to tungsten recovery and pre-concentration.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kroukamp has directed feasibility and pre-feasibility studies for major mining expansions and restarts globally, including large-scale copper, polymetallic sulphide, tin, and specialty metals projects with capital values ranging from tens of millions to hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars. His background includes strategic phased development planning, continuous improvement implementation, and closing operational performance gaps in active operations.

At the Company's Burnt Hill Tungsten Project, Mr. Kroukamp will:

Review and assess historical metallurgical test work and recovery data

Assist in designing modern confirmatory metallurgical programs

Evaluate pre-concentration opportunities, including potential ore sorting applications

Support development of optimized flowsheets aimed at maximizing tungsten recovery and concentrate quality

Provide strategic input on phased project development and operational readiness

"Ruan brings an exceptional depth of tungsten-specific operational and metallurgical experience," stated Hugh Rogers, CEO of Nexcel Metals. "His direct involvement in the restart and expansion of Mt Carbine and his work on tungsten preconcentration projects provide Nexcel with valuable insight as we evaluate historical data and design modern metallurgical programs for Burnt Hill. His experience working with global engineering groups and major mining companies strengthens our technical foundation as we advance the project."

Tungsten is classified as a critical mineral in multiple jurisdictions due to its importance in defense, aerospace, tooling, electronics, and advanced manufacturing applications. Nexcel believes that early and technically rigorous metallurgical planning is essential to unlocking value and reducing development risk at Burnt Hill.

The Company looks forward to working closely with Mr. Kroukamp as it advances technical evaluation and exploration planning at the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project.

The Company shall grant the Advisor 50,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Option Plan"). Each option shall entitle the Consultant to acquire one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to the market price on the date of grant, in accordance with the Option Plan.

About the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project

The Burnt Hill tungsten/molybdenum property covers approximately 1540 hectares in central New Brunswick and hosts a NI 43-101 indicated resource of 1,761,000 tonnes within an open pit and underground averaging 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, along with a further 1,520,000 inferred tonnes averaging 0.263% WO3, 0.008%MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2, as presented below. Also presented below, extracted from the 2013 Resource Report, is a statement of contained metal. In addition to the deposit area of the property, there are several other areas of identified tin, tungsten and molybdenum mineralization within the property boundary not yet at the resource stage.1

The contained metal represented by this resource statement after converting the metal compound to contained metal equivalents for the respective metal compounds is as follows:

Mineral Resources Tungsten Molybdenum Tin Contained Metal (million pounds) (thousand pounds) (thousand pounds) Open Pit Indicated 2.79 34.82 45.76 Underground Indicated 6.19 130.46 192.867 Total Indicated 8.99 162.91 244.64 Open Pit Inferred 0.21 3.25 4.27 Underground Inferred 6.79 152.03 124.86 Total Inferred 6.99 160.7 131.98

Figure 1: Burnt Hill Adjacent Properties Map

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is not independent of the Company.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of New Brunswick.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

1 NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Burnt Hill Tungsten Project Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick. Prepared by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo., January 26, 2026

