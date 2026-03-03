Adds Global Derivatives and Credit Capabilities to Sweden's Tax-Efficient ISK

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced that Swedish investors can now trade global futures and options as well as access portfolio lending within their ISK (Investeringssparkonto) accounts, enabling broader international diversification and greater portfolio flexibility.

Interactive Brokers enables clients to trade options and futures across a broad range of international exchanges, unlike some Swedish platforms which only offer limited derivatives trading within ISK accounts typically focused on Nordic-listed instruments.

"Swedish investors should not have to choose between tax efficiency and global market access," said Kevin Keller, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers Ireland Limited. "By bringing global derivatives and portfolio lending capabilities into the ISK structure, we are enabling Swedish investors to diversify internationally, hedge strategically, and manage portfolios with greater precision."

Traditionally associated with straightforward equity and ETF investing, the ISK structure combines tax efficiency with no contribution limits, making it one of the most flexible investment vehicles available to Swedish investors. Interactive Brokers now extends that flexibility with institutional-grade derivatives and global market access.

Interactive Brokers' portfolio lending facility operates within the ISK regulatory framework and provides additional capital flexibility.

Key Features of the ISK Account through Interactive Brokers:

Trade global stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, options and futures across global markets

Access international derivatives exchanges to enable diversification

Apply for a portfolio loan with competitive, tiered credit rates as low as 2.335%

No account opening, maintenance or transfer fees

Trade with powerful platforms on mobile, web, and desktop

Existing IBKR clients can add an ISK in minutes and fund it in seconds. For additional information, please visit: ISK Accounts

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

