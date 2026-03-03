BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, today announces BeyondTheBlack Paris, taking place on Thursday 25 June 2026 at 28 George V, Paris 8.

BeyondTheBlack Paris will bring together finance and accounting leaders from across France and the wider EMEA region for a full day dedicated to finance transformation, industry best practice and peer-led learning. As part of BlackLine's global BeyondTheBlack event series, the Paris event will focus on how finance teams can streamline operations, improve accuracy and unlock greater strategic value through automation and intelligence.

The programme will feature keynote sessions from Owen Ryan, CEO of BlackLine, and Philippe Omer-Decugis, General Manager, EMEA, followed by a technology-focused session from Jeremy Ung, CTO, who will unveil exclusive major product announcements while examining the role of AI and innovation across finance and accounting. Attendees will also hear from partners and customers through expert panels and real-world use cases.

Throughout the day, finance professionals will be able to engage with BlackLine's solutions and partner ecosystem, participate in interactive breakout sessions covering record-to-report, invoice-to-cash and financial close, and connect with peers facing similar challenges. The event will close with a networking reception celebrating 25 years of BlackLine.

"BeyondTheBlack creates a space for finance leaders to learn from each other and gain practical insight into what modern finance transformation looks like in practice," said Owen Ryan, CEO of BlackLine. "We're delighted to bring the event to Paris and connect with organisations focused on building more resilient, intelligent finance operations."

Philippe Omer-Decugis, General Manager, EMEA at BlackLine, commented: "Paris is an important hub for finance leadership, and BeyondTheBlack Paris offers a unique opportunity for professionals to hear directly from peers, partners and BlackLine experts. We look forward to welcoming the finance community for a day of insight, collaboration and shared learning."

Event details

Date: Thursday 25 June 2026

Time: 08:30 20:00

Location: 28 George V, Paris 8

Link: https://www.beyondtheblack.com/paris

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. Built on the Studio360 platform, BlackLine unifies data, streamlines processes, and delivers real-time insights through automation and intelligence powered by Verity a comprehensive suite of embedded, auditable AI capabilities that provides finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce.

With a proven, collaborative approach and a track record of innovation supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.com.

