BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, today announces BeyondTheBlack London, taking place on Tuesday 14 April 2026 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

BeyondTheBlack is BlackLine's award-winning event series, designed to bring finance and accounting leaders together to explore how modern teams can transform core financial processes, reduce manual work, and operate with greater accuracy, efficiency and intelligence. The London event will convene senior finance professionals, partners and BlackLine executives for a full day of learning, peer-led insight and networking.

The agenda will open with plenary sessions from Owen Ryan, CEO of BlackLine, and Philippe Omer-Decugis, General Manager, EMEA, followed by a keynote from Jeremy Ung, CTO, who will share BlackLine's latest thinking on AI, automation and innovation across the Office of the CFO. Morning sessions will also include an expert partner panel and guest keynote, before attendees move into an afternoon of focused breakout sessions.

Throughout the day, participants will be able to engage with BlackLine specialists and partners through solution showcases and workshops covering record-to-report, invoice-to-cash, intercompany accounting, financial close and regulatory change, including UK Corporate Reform. The event will conclude with a networking reception marking BlackLine's 25th anniversary.

"BeyondTheBlack is about giving finance and accounting leaders practical, real-world insight into how they can modernise with confidence," said Owen Ryan, CEO of BlackLine. "We're excited to return to London to bring the finance community together for a day focused on learning, collaboration and the future of the Office of the CFO."

Philippe Omer-Decugis, General Manager, EMEA at BlackLine, added: "BeyondTheBlack London is a valuable opportunity for finance professionals to learn directly from their peers, partners and BlackLine leaders. We're looking forward to welcoming customers and prospects from across the region to share experiences and explore how automation, intelligence and best practice are shaping modern finance."

Event Details

Date: Tuesday 14 April 2026

Time: 08:00 19:00

Location: London Hilton on Park Lane

Link: https://www.beyondtheblack.com/london

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. Built on the Studio360 platform, BlackLine unifies data, streamlines processes, and delivers real-time insights through automation and intelligence powered by Verity a comprehensive suite of embedded, auditable AI capabilities that provides finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce.

With a proven, collaborative approach and a track record of innovation supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.com.

