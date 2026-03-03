Key Milestone Signals Readiness for Regulated Diagnostic Deployment

Dxcover, a global leader in AI-enabled technologies, today announced that its breakthrough liquid biopsy medical device has successfully achieved CE marking under the European In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) (EU) 2017/746.

"This validates not just a single product, but the underlying rigor of our infrastructure from software architecture and data pipelines to clinical evidence and quality processes," said Matthew Baker PhD, CEO co-Founder, Dxcover. "It de-risks Dxcover's ability to scale its technology across multiple clinical applications, an important step in furthering Dxcover's mission to detect cancer early and benefit patients."

Dxcover now becomes one of the bold leaders leveraging AI and machine-learning into its IVDR-compliant Class C medical device software. CE-mark for a Class C device is granted to diagnostic devices delivering results that are highly significant for patient care and treatment decisions. Achieving CE-IVDR Class C status reflects compliance with one of the most stringent regulatory standards in Europe.

"Dxcover's technology represents a step-change in diagnostic approach. But disruptive innovation can only be realized in practice when subject to the highest levels of regulatory scrutiny, which is why we are delighted to have reached this milestone," added David Eustace PhD, General Manager, Dxcover. "This high impact certification provides the most solid of regulatory foundations to support commercialization and future growth."

About Dxcover

Dxcover is changing how early, how accurately, and how efficiently cancer can be detected. The company's platform integrates infrared spectroscopy data with proprietary algorithms to support earlier and more actionable clinical insights from a small amount of blood, yielding results in hours instead of weeks. AI-powered insight, delivered at light speed.

