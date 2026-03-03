Mycom launches SLA Guardian in partnership with LatenceTech to strengthen SLA governance for CSP enterprise services

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, an Assurance leader offering AI, Data and Automation solutions for some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced that it has collaborated with Canada-based technology company LatenceTech to introduce SLA Guardian, a solution focused on enhancing the validation and management of SLA commitments that CSP enterprise business units deliver to enterprise customers.

SLA Guardian enhances Mycom's Service Experience Assurance portfolio by enabling CSPs to validate, differentiate, and continuously govern SLA commitments delivered to enterprise customers operating increasingly latency-sensitive and business-critical workloads.

LatenceTech brings advanced AI-driven monitoring, prediction, and recommendation capabilities focused on stable low latency and high reliability across public and private 5G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, satellite and SD-WAN environments used in industrial and enterprise networks.

SLA Guardian combines active assurance, real-world application simulation, and infrastructure telemetry to provide CSPs with measurable control over enterprise SLA commitments from pre-contract validation to long-term compliance proof.

Designed to support services, such as voice, video conferencing, SaaS, IoT, SD-WAN, and private 5G, SLA Guardian enables CSP enterprise business units to move from SLA promise to SLA proof.

The SLA Guardian solution enables CSP enterprise business units to:

Continuously measure network and application-level latency, jitter, packet loss and throughput across applications and cloud environments

Validate SLA tiers under realistic traffic and peak-load conditions before commercial commitment

Differentiate SLA offers based on measurable workload sensitivity

Correlate active assurance data with performance telemetry to assess risk exposure

Provide transparent, audit-ready compliance reporting during live operations

"Mycom's SLA Guardian is a unique tool to support the enterprise business units of the CSPs," said Mounir Ladki, Co-founder, President and CTO at Mycom. "By validating performance under realistic conditions and continuously proving compliance during operations, CSPs can reduce contractual risk while protecting margin and customer trust. This enables CSPs to monetize QoS and SLAs of their connectivity services including upcoming 5G slicing."

"Our partnership with Mycom highlights the strategic importance of extending LatenceTech's analytics capabilities to telecom performance management systems," said Benoit Gendron, CEO at LatenceTech. "CSPs can no longer afford to guess when it comes to premium connectivity. Our partnership with Mycom ensures that every millisecond promised is a millisecond delivered."

See SLA Guardian live at MWC26

Mycom and LatenceTech will be showcasing the SLA Guardian solution in a live demonstration at MWC in Barcelona. Delegates are invited to visit Hall 2, Stand 2D21 to see how the platform detects and predicts SLA breaches in real-time.

About Mycom

Mycom is a global leader in AI, Data and Automation solutions for CSPs. Its award-winning solutions enable CSPs to launch and manage telecom services with high performance, at scale. Based on 25+ years of experience at the world's largest, diverse and complex networks, Mycom's innovative portfolio offers solutions for managing data to improve network and service performance. Mycom offers predictive, generative and agentic AI solutions that support Autonomous Networks. To arrange a discussion with Mycom and find out more about its Service Assurance offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com.

About LatenceTech

LatenceTech provides an AI-based, real-time analytics solution dedicated to ultra-low latency connectivity. We empower mobile operators and industries to monitor, predict, and secure the quality of service (QoS) for mission-critical networks, including 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, and Satellite. As industries adopt GenAI, teleoperation, and autonomous systems, LatenceTech ensures the stability and reliability required for these technologies to function safely. For more information or to sign up for a trial, visit www.latencetech.com

