Cervoz Technology Co., Ltd.: Cervoz to Exhibit at Embedded World 2026: Empowering Edge AI Solutions

TAIPEI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervoz Technology, a provider of industrial storage, memory, and expansion solutions, will exhibit at Embedded World 2026, March 10-12 at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany. Notably, the company's M.2 CAN FD expansion card has been nominated for the prestigious Embedded Award 2026 in the Embedded Vision category, a recognition of its excellence in high-speed, reliable industrial connectivity.

At Hall 1, Booth 1-401, Cervoz will showcase industrial storage, memory, and connectivity solutions designed for the performance and reliability requirements of embedded and industrial edge AI systems with stable, real-time data handling.

Hardware-Level Support for Real-Time Edge AI Systems

Edge AI systems deployed in embedded and industrial environments place strict requirements on real-time data processing, low-latency data transfer, and controlled power consumption. These requirements place direct demands on storage performance, memory bandwidth, and system connectivity, especially in environments that require continuous, uninterrupted operation. At Embedded World 2026, Cervoz demonstrates how its industrial storage, memory, and connectivity products support real-time data handling and system stability in practical deployment scenarios

High-Speed Memory and Connectivity for Data-Intensive Workloads

Cervoz will debut its DDR5 6400MHz industrial memory modules in CUDIMM and CSODIMM formats, designed to reduce memory bandwidth bottlenecks in AI inference applications. To address high-speed networking demands, the company will also introduce a 10GbE M.2 2280 LAN card, delivering 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity in a compact form factor suitable for space-constrained platforms.

The company will also feature PCIe NVMe SSDs designed for high-throughput and low-latency access, addressing the needs of systems processing real-time sensor data and AI inference tasks.

Highlighting the connectivity lineup is the Embedded Award-nominated M.2 CAN FD expansion card, designed for precision and durability in industrial communication. This joins the new USB Type-C expansion card with Power Delivery (PD) and DisplayPort (DP) functionality, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 modules, providing flexible I/O scalability for platforms handling continuous data streams and time-sensitive workloads.

Ruggedized Reliability for Harsh Industrial Environments

For systems deployed in demanding conditions, Cervoz will demonstrate MIL-STD-810H certified SSDs and DRAM modules. These modules incorporate features to support data integrity and operational reliability:

Powerguard : Robust power loss protection to prevent data corruption during unexpected shutdowns

: Robust power loss protection to prevent data corruption during unexpected shutdowns Self-Physical Destruction : Instant hardware-based data sanitization for sensitive information security

: Instant hardware-based data sanitization for sensitive information security Write Protect : Hardware-level write protection to prevent unintended data modification, maintaining data integrity in controlled or security-sensitive deployments

: Hardware-level write protection to prevent unintended data modification, maintaining data integrity in controlled or security-sensitive deployments Thermal Management: High-efficiency heat sink modules designed for sustained SSD operation under heavy thermal loads

These protections support data integrity and continuous operation in defense and industrial control systems.

Visit Cervoz at Embedded World 2026

March 10-12, 2026

Nuremberg, Germany

Hall 1, #1-401

