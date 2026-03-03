Horion to Showcase M6APro V2 Interactive Flat Panel Display with Quad-Camera and AI Features at ISE 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horion, a leading technology company specializing in interactive flat panel displays, showcased its latest innovation-the M6APro V2 interactive flat panel display (IFPD)-at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026, held in Barcelona, Spain, on February 3, 2026. Featuring a cutting-edge quad-camera system, including a 48-megapixel primary camera alongside three additional 8-megapixel cameras, the M6APro V2 enables advanced multi-angle capture and intelligent video conferencing capabilities.

Available in sizes ranging from 65 to 98 inches, the M6APro V2 supports multiple camera modes and integrates AI-powered features such as automated speaker tracking, intelligent noise suppression, and real-time collaboration tools. Its expansive display empowers teams to simultaneously view content, annotations, and shared materials-making it ideal for diverse meeting environments from intimate huddle rooms to executive boardrooms.

"At ISE 2026, we were thrilled to present the M6APro V2-a versatile solution designed for today's dynamic meeting spaces," said the Global Head of Sales & Marketing at Horion. "By combining a high-resolution quad-camera system with advanced AI functionalities and large-format interactive displays, we enable enterprises to enhance collaboration and engagement across both physical and hybrid workspaces."

The M6APro V2 seamlessly integrates with major collaboration platforms and existing conference room infrastructures, allowing organizations to adopt AI-enhanced communication without significant changes to their setups.

About Horion

Horion is a technology innovator dedicated to developing and manufacturing smart interactive displays and collaboration solutions. The company delivers integrated hardware and software products that enhance communication, teamwork, and digital interaction across professional environments worldwide.

For more information about the Horion,visit: global.horion.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902862/ISE_exhibition_booth_photo_2.jpg

