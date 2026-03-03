A New Chapter Begins: WeTrade Continues Partnership with Phantom Global Racing

KINGSTOWN, VC / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / WeTrade has announced the continuation of its partnership with Phantom Global Racing (PGR) for the 2026 season. Building on a strong foundation, this next phase reflects an expanded focus on growth, innovation, and deeper engagement between the worlds of trading and racing.

New this year, the face and driver representing WeTrade and PGR is the immensely talented Rodrigo Dias Almeida. The Mozambique-born racer brings fresh momentum and ambition to the team, aligning closely with WeTrade's commitment to performance, precision, and progress.

"We are excited to continue this partnership and to welcome Rodrigo to team," said Mario Pashardes, International Sales Director at WeTrade. "This collaboration is a shared commitment to pushing boundaries, both in racing and trading."

In the 2025 season, WeTrade and PGR carried the partnership through the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia. Thousands of fans cheered on as WeTrade's brand zoomed across global landmark circuits, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Beyond presence, the collaboration extended into race weekend exclusive hospitality and immersive experiences, offering guests and partners exclusive access to pit garages, grid walks, and behind-the-scenes moments at the heart of the action.

This year, WeTrade and PGR look forward to expanding the impact of the partnership, engaging fans and communities, and delivering a year defined by ambition and results.

About WeTrade

WeTrade is a globally recognised financial broker, founded in 2015, offering innovative online trading services across a diverse range of CFD instruments. Known for its strong client protection, ultra-low spreads, and award-winning loyalty programs, WeTrade is dedicated to making trading both successful and rewarding.



