Strategic partnership enables high-performance connectivity for distributed AI inference and training workloads

Arrcus, the leader in distributed networking infrastructure today announced and Lightstorm, Asia-Pacific's leading digital infrastructure and connectivity provider, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver purpose-built networking solutions for distributed AI inference and training workloads.

Designed for AI cloud providers, enterprises, and infrastructure operators, the partnership combines Arrcus' intelligent routing capabilities with Lightstorm's Polarin NaaS platform to deliver automated, policy-driven connectivity optimized for AI workloads across geographically distributed data centers.

Amajit Gupta, Group CEO MD, Lightstorm, said, "AI infrastructure requires the network to behave like part of the compute fabric. By integrating Arrcus' routing intelligence with our Polarin NaaS platform, we're enabling inference and training workloads to scale across Asia-Pacific without compromising performance or compliance with data sovereignty requirements."

The integrated solution addresses critical AI infrastructure challenges including latency consistency for real-time inference, deterministic bandwidth for distributed training, and programmable provisioning that reduces deployment complexity. Through API-driven orchestration, customers can dynamically provision AI connectivity based on workload requirements and business policies.

Shekar Ayyar, Chairman CEO, Arrcus, added, "Distributed AI workloads-from real-time inference to large-scale training-demand intelligent, programmable networking. Our partnership with Lightstorm enables AI operators across Asia-Pacific to optimize network performance and improve infrastructure efficiency."

The joint solution is designed to improve inference response times, accelerate model training completion, simplify multi-site cluster expansion, and reduce total cost of ownership through improved infrastructure utilization. With Asia-Pacific emerging as a critical region for AI infrastructure investment, the partnership positions both companies to serve the region's growing demand for AI-ready connectivity.

The solution is available for deployment across Lightstorm's fiber network spanning India and key Asia-Pacific markets.

About Lightstorm

Lightstorm is a pioneer in providing cutting-edge digital network infrastructure solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. Lightstorm caters to the dynamic needs of hyperscalers, cloud-native companies, and large enterprises through innovative network solutions. Our mission is to empower businesses with resilient, secure, and scalable connectivity, ensuring seamless integration and interoperability across various cloud and data center environments. For more information, visit: https://www.lightstorm.net/ or follow Lightstorm on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

About Arrcus

Arrcus is a leading provider of networking software solutions that enable organizations to achieve unmatched scalability, performance, and reliability across their infrastructure. The company is transforming the industry with disaggregated solutions that deliver innovative, agile, and cost-effective networking, empowering businesses to move beyond traditional, monolithic systems and adopt a more flexible, efficient, and scalable approach to modern connectivity.

Arrcus' team includes world-class technologists with an exceptional track record in delivering industry-leading networking products, alongside recognized specialists, operating executives, strategic partners, and top-tier venture capital investors. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit the official website or follow Arrcus on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

