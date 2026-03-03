Apacer Technology Inc.: Apacer at embedded world 2026: Storage solutions for embedded AI

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At embedded world 2026, Apacer (Hall 1, booth 310) will present its latest industrial storage solutions for the intensive workloads caused by embedded AI.

The Enterprise SSD series for edge and cloud servers as well as mid-sized data centers has successfully passed multiple server test patterns. It is fully compliant to Windows 11, Windows Server, and the latest Linux kernels. Thanks to modern flash technology with PCIe Gen5 x4 interface, the Enterprise SSD series offers capacities of up to 30 TB.

Industrial DRAM for High-Performance Applications

Apacer's enhanced DDR5 6400 memory lineup, including CUDIMM, CSODIMM, and REG DIMM, features advanced clock drivers to optimize timing and signal integrity. Additionally, built-in Transient Voltage Suppressors (TVS) provide robust protection against voltage surges and electrostatic discharge (ESD), making them the ideal choice for HPC and AI applications.

Innovative solutions for Raspberry Pi Projects

For the efficient and reliable implementation of Raspberry Pi projects, Apacer will be showing compatible storage solutions, such as microSD cards from 64 GB. The products are QVL-certified for Raspberry Pi 3, 4 and 5.

With the new Apacer Pi HAT SSD, Apacer presents an innovative design that replaces the original Pi-HAT adapter. It allows users to save on additional storage hardware and at the same time benefit from patented Apacer technologies such as CoreSnapshot 2.

Completely lead-free according to EU RoHS Directive

All of Apacer's industrial DRAMs, as well as the PV250-M280 SSD, are fully lead-free compliant with the EU RoHS Directive. This is achieved by using a completely lead-free resistor design and low-temperature solder paste in combination with underfill technology in the SMT process.

Innovative added-value technologies

CoreVolt 2 technology protects data and devices by providing real-time voltage detection and stabilization of SSDs. In the event of voltage fluctuations, it automatically activates a backup power supply with tantalum polymer capacitors, thus ensuring uninterrupted operation.

CoreEnergy technology combines high performance and energy efficiency with application-specific SSD power management. With a hardware-software co-design, it offers several preset energy modes from which users can choose the optimal balance of performance and energy efficiency based on their application requirements to effectively reduce power consumption and avoid overheating.

Embedded world Exhibitor Forum

Date & Time: Tuesday, 10.03.2026, 14:30 - 15:00

Location: Exhibitor's Forum Hall 3

Title: Storage, empowering embedded AI growth

Speaker: Dr. Gibson Chen, President of Apacer Technology Inc.

Press contact Apacer:

Sammi Chen

E-mail: sammi_chen@apacer.nl

Phone: +31 40-267-0000 #6130

https://www.apacer.com/en

