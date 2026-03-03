DJ Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA LN) Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2026 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.947 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63367848 CODE: LEMA LN ISIN: LU2573967036 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LN LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 419833 EQS News ID: 2284594 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 03, 2026 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)