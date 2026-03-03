Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPKP | ISIN: US68622V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XP
Tradegate
03.03.26 | 11:23
6,010 Euro
-2,37 % -0,146
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANON & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANON & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0106,09812:59
6,0106,09812:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2026 10:54 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KDventures AB: KDventures announces that Organon has discontinued the development of the previous portfolio company Forendos' drug candidate for PCOS

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 3, 2026. KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) today announces that Organon has discontinued the development of a preclinical drug candidate for polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) that was part of the acquisition of the portfolio company Forendo. Thus, the development of both drug candidates included in the acquisition has been discontinued. KDventures will therefore write off its entire remaining book value of the agreement on potential additional purchase considerations entered into between the parties in connection with the acquisition.

In 2021, Organon acquired KDventures' portfolio company Forendo, but in July 2025 discontinued development of OG-6219, its most advanced drug candidate targeting endometriosis. The acquisition also included a preclinical drug candidate for polycystic ovary syndrome. Organon has now announced that development of this drug candidate has also been discontinued.

Today's announcement means that the value of KDventures' share of the parties' agreement on potential additional purchase considerations will be written off in its entirety, which will be reported in the interim report for the first quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact,

Viktor Drvota, CEO, KDventures AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@kd-ventures.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, KDventures AB
Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail:johan.dighed@kd-ventures.com

TO THE EDITORS

About KDventures AB

KDventures AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDV) is a Nordic investment company specialized in life sciences. The company identifies and invests in innovative pharmaceutical projects and medical technology products originating from leading research institutions in the Nordic region. Through a diversified portfolio across various stages of development, professional due diligence, and active board engagement, KDventures creates value from early research to commercialization. The company offers investors exposure to both listed and private life science projects with significant value growth potential.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.