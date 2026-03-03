Uxin Limited: Uxin Announces Strategic Partnership with State-Owned Enterprises in Jiangyin

BEIJING, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading used car retailer in China, today announced a strategic partnership with Jiangyin Huigang Qihang Investment Partnership ("Huigang Qihang") and Jiangyin Chan Fa Ke Chuang Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) ("Chan Fa Ke Chuang") to establish Uxin (Jiangyin) Intelligent Remanufacturing Co., Ltd. (the "Joint Venture"). Pursuant to the joint venture agreement, Uxin (Anhui) Industrial Investment Co., Ltd. ("Uxin Anhui"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, will contribute RMB68.0 million, Huigang Qihang will contribute RMB16.0 million, and Chan Fa Ke Chuang will contribute RMB16.0 million, representing approximately 68%, 16%, and 16% of the Joint Venture's total registered capital, respectively.

The Joint Venture will be established to support Uxin's plan to establish a new used car superstore in Jiangyin. This initiative is an important collaboration between Uxin and state-owned enterprises in Jiangyin, aimed at promoting the development of the automotive aftermarket industry in Jiangsu Province and building a leading brand in China's used car industry.

Mr. Jing Wenbing, Chief Strategy Officer of Uxin Limited, stated: "Jiangyin sits at the heart of the Yangtze River Delta, one of China's most dynamic economic regions. Within a 100-kilometer radius, the area is home to over 30 million residents and more than 12 million vehicles, underscoring the substantial long-term opportunity in the automotive aftermarket. Through the deployment of our advanced reconditioning capabilities, integrated digital operating systems, and rigorous service standards, we plan to position the Jiangyin superstore as a regional hub for used vehicle distribution and services across the Yangtze River Delta. We believe this initiative will not only enhance the overall automotive consumption experience in the region, but also contribute to elevating industry standards by promoting greater transparency, brand development, and operational standardization."

Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.

