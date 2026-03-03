Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
03.03.2026 11:34 Uhr
Alive Capital S.A.: Founder Buys Back Alive Capital, Targets Regional Energy Expansion

Transaction restores full control to Omnia Capital, accelerating growth and integration across Southeast Europe

BUCHAREST, Romania, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alive Capital, an integrated energy services and supply platform in Southeast Europe, will return to the full ownership of its founder, Giacomo Billi, following the transfer of Premier Energy's majority stake to Omnia Capital, the investment holding, controlled by Giacomo Billi. The transaction, subject to regulatory clearance from the Romanian Competition Council and the Commission for the Examination of Foreign Direct Investments, will result in Omnia Capital holding a 100% stake in Alive Capital.

The move marks the beginning of a new expansion phase focused on scaling renewable generation capacity, energy storage, digital energy services and regional market integration across SEE.

Alive Capital operates a fully integrated energy platform covering generation, supply, aggregation, dispatching, forecasting, optimization, operations and maintenance, and asset management. The company currently manages more than 1.5 GW of generation capacity across 198 power plants and supplied 1.95 TWh of electricity in 2025, with a 1.8% share of the Romanian non household supply market as of November 2025.

"Regaining full ownership gives us strategic clarity and execution agility. Our priority is to scale an integrated regional platform combining renewable generation, storage, energy supply and digital optimization services for producers and end customers," said Giacomo Billi, Founder and CEO of Alive Capital.

Giacomo Billi_Fondator & CEO Alive Capital

Through its affiliated company Alive Energy, the group holds a renewable generation and storage portfolio of around 500 MW in operation and under construction in Romania, spanning wind, solar and battery storage projects designed to support system flexibility and long-term energy security.

"The energy market in Southeast Europe is entering a phase where integration, flexibility and digitalization drive value. Our objective is to position Alive Capital as a leading regional platform capable of delivering stable, competitive and predictable energy solutions for customers across the region," Giacomo Billi added.

Premier Energy, controlled by Emma Capital, became the majority shareholder of Alive Capital in February 2022, supporting the company's consolidation and growth during a period of rapid market expansion.

"I thank the Premier Energy team for the partnership over the past years. We built an important phase of Alive Capital's development together, and I am confident our professional relationship will continue going forward," Giacomo Billi said.

In the transaction, Omnia Capital is advised by the law firm Tuca, Zbarcea si Asociatii.

Giacomo Billi is an Italian entrepreneur and energy executive, Founder and CEO of Alive Capital and sole shareholder of Omnia Capital. With over 15 years of international experience in energy, infrastructure and real estate, he focuses on developing integrated and reliable energy platforms across Romania and the SEE region.

In 2022, he founded Omnia Capital as his investment holding to manage strategic investments in energy and related sectors, with Romania as the group's core market. His approach combines disciplined capital allocation, operational integration and effective governance, with the objective of building resilient infrastructure and sustainable long-term value.

info@alivecapital.ro

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/616ff538-ff0c-408c-a8fc-d3f17a589a70


