Seven new AI assessments, built on TestGorilla's five-pillar AI Fluency Framework, give hiring teams a science-backed way to evaluate what resumes can no longer reveal.

TestGorilla, the skills-based hiring platform trusted by thousands of organisations worldwide, today announced a suite of new assessments and simulation tests purpose-built to help talent acquisition teams evaluate AI readiness and AI fluency off the back of the company's flagship event: Hire for the AI Era.

Use validated assessments and structured AI video interviews through the TestGorilla platform to measure different aspects of AI fluency across technical and non-technical roles. Inside the platform, tools are clearly labeled with AI fluency making it easy to find and build an assessment.

The launch coincides with a crucial shift in the hiring landscape. TestGorilla co-founder and CEO Wouter Durville shared data at the event highlighting this change: 70% of companies now report integrating AI into their core workforces, and 71% of leaders prioritize AI skills over years of experience in recruitment. Although 95% of companies cite AI literacy as an active hiring factor, most existing hiring processes remain rooted in a pre-AI reality. As Durville noted, "AI has permanently altered the signal in hiring."

The Science Behind the Assessments: TestGorilla's AI Fluency Framework

All new products are underpinned by TestGorilla's proprietary five-pillar AI Fluency Framework, developed by the company's in-house team of organisational scientists and psychologists. The framework defines AI fluency not as a single skill, but as five measurable dimensions that together determine whether a candidate can operate effectively and responsibly in an AI-augmented workplace:

The foundational ability to work with AI tools effectively. Learning and Digital Agility: The capacity to learn, unlearn, and adapt to new tools at speed as technology evolves.

The capacity to learn, unlearn, and adapt to new tools at speed as technology evolves. Systems Thinking and Problem Solving: The ability to understand how AI fits into a broader workflow, breaking problems into components, selecting the right tool, and knowing where AI should and shouldn't operate.

The ability to understand how AI fits into a broader workflow, breaking problems into components, selecting the right tool, and knowing where AI should and shouldn't operate. Ethics and Responsible Use: The judgment to use AI transparently and responsibly knowing when to place the human in the loop and how to act with accountability.

"AI fluency isn't just prompt engineering," said Durville. "It's all five aspects working together and the good news is you can measure all of them."

AI Video Interviews and Simulation Tests

TestGorilla has launched two new AI video interview assessments built directly on the framework:

Learning Agility: Evaluates a candidate's ability to adapt, reflect on feedback, and learn dynamically. The essentials for any role where tools and expectations shift fast.

In addition, over 70 existing AI video interviews have been updated to embed one to two AI fluency questions directly into role-specific evaluation. An industry first where role-level AI readiness is assessed at scale.

Five new simulation tests are also now available, using the same conversational AI technology as TestGorilla's video interviews: Algorithmic Reasoning, B2B Account Management, Conflict Handling for Customer Success, Soft Skills for Customer Success, and Tech Collaboration.

"The resume was built for a pre-AI world," said Durville. "Updating your hiring stack isn't optional anymore. It's how you restore confidence in your signal and make great hires."

All new features are available now in the TestGorilla platform.

About TestGorilla

TestGorilla is the global talent discovery platform that helps employers source and hire based on proven skills. With a pool of 2m+ skills-tested candidates, 350+ science-backed assessments, and AI-powered sourcing and evaluation, we give organizations a faster, fairer, and smarter way to hire.

Since launching in 2020, more than 60,000 organizations have used TestGorilla, and the platform now assesses 7 million candidates annually. Our vision is to put one billion people into their dream roles through skills-based hiring.

