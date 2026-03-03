DJ Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIZ LN) Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.9932 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2076701 CODE: PRIZ LN ISIN: LU1931974429 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIZ LN LEI Code: 213800PQDGK46VGAJF87 Sequence No.: 419834 EQS News ID: 2284608 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 03, 2026 05:05 ET (10:05 GMT)