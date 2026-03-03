Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 11:42 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Monthly Factsheet as at 31 January 2026

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-asian-values

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

03 March 2026


