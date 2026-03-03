vivo X300 Ultra Showcased at MWC 2026: Transforming Professional Creation with Cutting-Edge Video Capabilities

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at MWC 2026, vivo officially unveiled the groundbreaking video capabilities of its all-new flagship X300 Ultra, a device engineered to push the boundaries of mobile videography. By integrating premier specifications at multiple focal lengths, cinematic color performance, upgraded Log recording, and enhanced audio, the X300 Ultra offers professional creators full freedom in all shooting scenarios and throughout the creative process.

"Building on vivo's profound heritage in still photography, we are strategically expanding into the dynamic world of video." said Yu Meng, Vice President of Imaging at vivo. "The video upgrades in the X300 Ultra represent a leap from 'individual imaging capabilities' to 'cinematic video creation capabilities,' making film-level video production more intuitive, fluid, and accessible than ever before."

Redefining Professional Video Creation with Cinematic Mastery

The X300 Ultra delivers high-spec video recording on all rear cameras, supporting multi-focal 4K 120fps in both 10-bit Log and Dolby Vision. Whether capturing expansive landscapes with an ultra-wide-angle lens or intricate close-ups with a telephoto lens, it provides a consistent and top-tier dynamic imaging experience. Its stabilization performance is equally impressive, featuring full-range OIS with particularly exceptional results at the 85mm focal length, incorporating 3° OIS. This provides creators with an ultra-stable, fast, and crystal-clear solution for cinematic quality, further solidifying X300 Ultra's professional video prowess across various scenarios.

The X300 Ultra elevates professional imaging to new heights with multi-focal 4K Master Color Video. By merging high-resolution recording with vivo's sophisticated color science, the device delivers film-like color performance straight out of the camera through end-to-end tone enhancement. The versatile Video Color Palette offers detailed control over tone, saturation, and contrast, empowering creators with the ability to fine-tune every aspect of their footage-from initial capture to post-production-for unparalleled color freedom.

Another significant breakthrough in the X300 Ultra's video capabilities is its pro-grade Log recording on all rear cameras. The device supports 4K 120fps 10-bit Log at multiple focal lengths, ensuring creators consistently enjoy 10-bit color depth and an expansive dynamic range-whether using the ultra-wide, main, or telephoto cameras. The All-New Pro Video Mode takes it a step further, offering a control interface and parameter adjustments akin to professional cinema cameras, further empowering professional creation. The monitoring feature has also been upgraded, supporting the application of custom 3D LUTs for real-time previewing while recording in Log. In addition, vivo Log is now compatible with the ACES workflow. This enables Log footage to be seamlessly integrated and color-graded alongside cinema camera assets within a unified, standardized color space, establishing a comprehensive and open mobile imaging ecosystem that spans from pre-production to post-production.

Sound is treated as an integral part of storytelling. The X300 Ultra features an upgraded Quad-Mic Audio Recording Master. Designed to adapt to diverse shooting environments, it includes six core preset scenarios that intelligently emphasize target sound sources while suppressing ambient noise. This ensures creators capture clean, clear audio that perfectly complements the visual quality of their footage.

A Complete Professional Creation Ecosystem Without Compromise

The X300 Ultra's video capabilities represent a leap from standalone imaging to a comprehensive cinematic system. The device supports a modular suite of cinema-grade accessories-including a Professional Photography Grip, Camera Cage, Cooling Fan, and External Lens Expansion Frame-transforming the device into a highly configurable rig capable of meeting the rigors of high-end production.

Beyond hardware, vivo has optimized the creative workflow through deep R&D investment and collaboration with industry leaders. This comprehensive creative ecosystem spans the entire production pipeline-from shooting and monitoring to audio and post-production-delivering a seamless end-to-end production solution for professional video creators.

The X300 Ultra marks a significant milestone in vivo's effort to bring cinematic video capabilities to smartphones. By delivering flagship performance to global markets, vivo continues to solidify its position as an imaging leader, demonstrating the competitive confidence to excel in the premium segment. More details about the X300 Ultra's full capabilities will be revealed soon.

(END)

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923366/X300_Ultra_Showcased_Cinematic_Video_Creation_Capabilities.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivo-x300-ultra-showcased-at-mwc-2026-transforming-professional-creation-with-cutting-edge-video-capabilities-302701974.html