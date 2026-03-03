Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 11:48 Uhr
BC Platforms launches next generation trusted research environment on AWS Marketplace

Innovative AI-powered architecture, embedded NVIDIA technology, and immediate provisioning of secure workspaces help accelerate research and innovation

ZURICH, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a global leader in healthcare data, technology, and analytics today announced enhancements to BC Mosaic, its AI-powered trusted research environment (TRE), now available on AWS Marketplace.

BC Platforms Logo

Featuring an all-new, intuitive user interface, BC Mosaic enables secure, compliant analysis of complex clinical, real-world, and multi-omics data within a single trusted research environment. Designed to make trusted research environments more easily available and usable, BC Mosaic supports the rapid deployment, configuration, and retirement of study-specific environments as research programs progress through their lifecycle, reducing the need for deeply embedded, long-term installations that require significant time, infrastructure, and investment.

The platform dramatically reduces the time and effort typically required to deploy a regulatory-compliant research environment, enabling organizations to move from set-up to active use in a matter of hours rather than weeks or months. Available through AWS Marketplace, BC Mosaic includes built-in analytical tools as well as powerful NVIDIA technology and configurable components that minimize reliance on internal IT resources and allow teams to focus on analysis rather than environment management.

Keith Collier, BC Platforms' Chief Product Officer, says: "BC Mosaic transforms what trusted research environments can deliver - we've made them more powerful, easier to use, and faster to deploy. By making BC Mosaic available through AWS Marketplace and combining federated architecture, AI-native workflows, NVIDIA tools, and governance built for today's regulatory landscape, we're giving life sciences and healthcare organizations a practical, cost effective, and scalable foundation for collaborative research."

Unlike traditional TREs, BC Mosaic is purpose-built for highly complex, multi-modal data analysis and is designed to scale cost-effectively from small exploratory projects to large, multi-site, and international research programs. The platform includes federation-enabled cohort analysis and AI agents that support statistical analysis, guide analytics workflow planning, and simplify data exploration through natural language prompts. Easy integration of additional apps and tools from BC Platforms and its partners is also enabled within the TRE, further enhancing its computing power and utility to researchers.

Additional capabilities include:

  • Multi-tier, role-based access, governing data visibility from summary dashboards to federated analyses and patient-level insights
  • Iterative workflows, with AI-assisted analyses, reporting, and machine learning (ML) available across the research lifecycle
  • Support for multi-modal data elements, including clinical, real-world, genomic, imaging, and other complex data types within a single research environment
  • Compliance with global data protection and privacy requirements, including GDPR and emerging European Health Data Space (EHDS) requirements for secondary use of health data
  • Auditability, transparency, and data provenance while safeguarding intellectual property and proprietary analytics within the secure research environment
  • Federated architecture that allows data to remain local with secure sharing of approved insights across organizations

BC Mosaic is powered by BC Unify, BC Platforms' AI-driven data mastering engine that integrates and transforms fragmented, multi-modal data into harmonized, research-ready information. Additional capabilities and add-on features for BC Mosaic will be released throughout 2026.

About BC Platforms
BC Platforms accelerates medical innovation through advanced technology, predictive analytics, and comprehensive healthcare data. The combination of our harmonized multi-modal, research-ready datasets, unique federated architecture, and purpose-built AI-powered platforms enables rapid insights and informed decision-making for precision medicine and the full drug lifecycle. Leading life sciences companies and healthcare organizations rely on BC Platforms technology for secure access to real-world clinical and genomic data, sourced from our global partner network representing over 187 million patients across more than 35 countries.

Visit us at bcplatforms.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

BC Platforms
Tatiana Sachs, Marketing and Communications Manager
media@bcplatforms.com

SciTribe
Dr. Priya Kalia, Managing Director
priya@scitribe.life

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2824218/5832270/BC_Platforms_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bc-platforms-launches-next-generation-trusted-research-environment-on-aws-marketplace-302701687.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
