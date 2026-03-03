boost.ai Partners with Natilik, Delivering Secure, AI Customer Experiences at Scale for Enterprise Customers

boost.ai's enterprise-ready conversational AI platform seamlessly integrates with Natilik's end-to-end managed services to support safe AI adoption

SANDNES, Norway, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- boost.ai today announced its partnership with Natilik, a leading technology provider that designs, delivers, and manages secure digital infrastructure for some of the world's most complex enterprises. Joining boost.ai's enterprise-grade conversational AI with Natilik's deep cloud, cybersecurity, and customer engagement systems, this partnership will enable customers to deploy a trustworthy AI agent in customer-facing environments.

"Enterprises are no longer worried about whether or not they should implement AI into customer service, but rather worried about how to do it safely and at scale," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of boost.ai. "Natilik brings decades of experience helping organizations design and manage complex, secure systems, which makes them a natural partner for boost.ai. Together, we're enabling organizations to deploy conversational solutions that are reliable, secure, and built to last."

According to Gartner, agentic AI will autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues without human intervention by 2029 , yet enterprises remain primarily focused on delivering safe, reliable customer experiences as adoption scales. This partnership is designed for organizations looking to introduce AI-powered virtual agents into customer-facing workflows without compromising security, governance, or operational stability. Natilik's expertise in designing, deploying, and managing technology across the full product lifecycle will be critical in helping enterprises operationalize AI within their existing environments. The partnership reflects a shared belief that successful AI adoption depends on more than software alone. Enterprises need solutions that fit within existing infrastructure, comply with security and governance requirements, and can be managed over time as business needs evolve.

"Here at Natilik, we are thrilled to partner with boost.ai as we continue to enhance our clients' customer experiences," said Ian Anderson, Field CTO, Natilik. "The combination of their technology with our capabilities and managed services creates a truly game-changing partnership."

The partnership underscores a broader industry shift toward combining trusted advisory and managed services with proven conversational platforms, enabling enterprises to move forward with confidence as AI becomes a permanent part of the customer experience landscape. To learn more, please visit boost.ai.

About boost.ai

Boost.ai is the trusted leader in AI-powered customer experience solutions for regulated industries. Built for security, speed, and scale, the platform enables fast deployment, high-resolution rates, and full hybrid control through seamless orchestration of traditional NLU and LLMs. With over 650 successful deployments, 600 live AI agents, and more than 150 million automated conversations, boost.ai helps enterprises around the world resolve with confidence, automate at scale, and trust every conversation. Proven performance and enterprise-grade reliability make boost.ai the partner of choice for leading brands across the world, including Nordea, Credit Union of Colorado, Sage, DNB, Trading 212, and more. Boost.ai is recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2025 Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost.ai .

About Natilik

Natilik is a technology services partner for businesses embarking on digital transformation. As a confident guide Natilik outsource, partner and supply what is needed for enhanced collaboration and modern work, customer engagement, cyber security, modern networks, multi-cloud and data centre for businesses globally. Together, we make it possible. Learn more at natilik.com

