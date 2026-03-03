Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 11:48 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

in-cosmetics Global 2026 to serve a taste of tomorrow's beauty in Paris

PARIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- in-cosmetics Global 2026, the world's leading event for personal care ingredients, returns to Paris from 14-16 April, offering the global beauty industry a crucial opportunity to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

With future growth anchored in innovation, the show will unite brands, formulators, R&D specialists, cosmetic scientists, manufacturers and suppliers from around the world, who will showcase ingredients, formulations and services spanning the entire lab-to-launch process. As beauty leaders sharpen their focus on efficacy, sensory appeal, wellness and sustainability, the 2026 edition will spotlight emerging trends across skincare, haircare, fragrance, colour cosmetics and nutricosmetics.

Industry leaders, including The Estée Lauder Companies, COSMAX, Chanel and K18, will join over 1,000 exhibitors and 14,000 expected attendees. Key ingredient suppliers such as BASF, Lubrizol, Symrise, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant, Givaudan Active Beauty, Ashland, Evonik and Croda will also attend, alongside 130 first-time exhibitors entering the global beauty ingredients market.

Reflecting the industry's shift towards holistic beauty and wellness, in-cosmetics Global will introduce the Inner Beauty Zone, bridging cosmetics and nutraceuticals as it expands into the fast-growing nutricosmetics market. Sponsored by KSM-66 and launched in partnership with The Good Pill Co, the zone will spotlight innovations in ingestible beauty ingredients, from vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to fortified foods and functional drinks. The Taste Bar will allow visitors to sample finished beauty-from-within concepts firsthand.

An expanded Fragrance Zone will feature the new Scent Bar, demonstrating how scent enhances product perception and supports premiumisation. Further, a dedicated Contract Manufacturer Zone will bring leading partners together in one focused space to facilitate new business connections.

Andy Mather, Event Director of in-cosmetics Global, said: "The beauty industry is at a pivotal point, expanding beyond traditional personal care towards beauty from within and wellness, by focusing on nutricosmetics. Brands are under pressure to move faster from concept to commercialisation, and in-cosmetics Global sits at the heart of this value chain. in-cosmetics Global supports innovation from lab to launch by connecting science, ingredients, formulation expertise and manufacturing on one global platform. Our focus for 2026 is helping businesses develop smarter products, accelerate launches and drive sustainable growth in an evolving market."

in-cosmetics Global will take place from 14-16 April at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. For more information, visit the website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/in-cosmetics-global-2026-to-serve-a-taste-of-tomorrows-beauty-in-paris-302702280.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.