in-cosmetics Global 2026 to serve a taste of tomorrow's beauty in Paris

PARIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- in-cosmetics Global 2026, the world's leading event for personal care ingredients, returns to Paris from 14-16 April, offering the global beauty industry a crucial opportunity to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

With future growth anchored in innovation, the show will unite brands, formulators, R&D specialists, cosmetic scientists, manufacturers and suppliers from around the world, who will showcase ingredients, formulations and services spanning the entire lab-to-launch process. As beauty leaders sharpen their focus on efficacy, sensory appeal, wellness and sustainability, the 2026 edition will spotlight emerging trends across skincare, haircare, fragrance, colour cosmetics and nutricosmetics.

Industry leaders, including The Estée Lauder Companies, COSMAX, Chanel and K18, will join over 1,000 exhibitors and 14,000 expected attendees. Key ingredient suppliers such as BASF, Lubrizol, Symrise, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant, Givaudan Active Beauty, Ashland, Evonik and Croda will also attend, alongside 130 first-time exhibitors entering the global beauty ingredients market.

Reflecting the industry's shift towards holistic beauty and wellness, in-cosmetics Global will introduce the Inner Beauty Zone, bridging cosmetics and nutraceuticals as it expands into the fast-growing nutricosmetics market. Sponsored by KSM-66 and launched in partnership with The Good Pill Co, the zone will spotlight innovations in ingestible beauty ingredients, from vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to fortified foods and functional drinks. The Taste Bar will allow visitors to sample finished beauty-from-within concepts firsthand.

An expanded Fragrance Zone will feature the new Scent Bar, demonstrating how scent enhances product perception and supports premiumisation. Further, a dedicated Contract Manufacturer Zone will bring leading partners together in one focused space to facilitate new business connections.

Andy Mather, Event Director of in-cosmetics Global, said: "The beauty industry is at a pivotal point, expanding beyond traditional personal care towards beauty from within and wellness, by focusing on nutricosmetics. Brands are under pressure to move faster from concept to commercialisation, and in-cosmetics Global sits at the heart of this value chain. in-cosmetics Global supports innovation from lab to launch by connecting science, ingredients, formulation expertise and manufacturing on one global platform. Our focus for 2026 is helping businesses develop smarter products, accelerate launches and drive sustainable growth in an evolving market."

in-cosmetics Global will take place from 14-16 April at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. For more information, visit the website.

