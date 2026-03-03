Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
30.12.25 | 12:56
12,258 Euro
+1,34 % +0,162
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.03.2026 11:54 Uhr
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Monthly Factsheet

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Monthly Factsheet as at 31 January 2026

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-emerging-markets-limited

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

03 March 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
