Moldova had a record year for solar deployment last year, taking cumulative capacity to 710 MW. There is now just under 1 GW of renewables installed in the country.Moldova added 315.7 MW of solar last year, according to figures shared by the country's National Centre for Sustainable Energy (CNED). The result is a record in a calendar year for Moldova, improving on the 209 MW of solar added in 2024. Total solar capacity now stands at 710 MW, making solar the leading form of renewable energy in Moldova, with a 72% share of the 980 MW of renewables installed by the end of last year. Moldova's total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...