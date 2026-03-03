Milestones include innovation in Voice channel, global expansion into Europe and APAC, and large enterprise account wins across industries

Ada, the trusted AI-native customer experience company and creator of the Agentic Customer Experience (ACX) Operating Model, today announced more than 100% year-over-year revenue growth, marking a breakout year as enterprises transition from AI experimentation to full implementation.

The company achieved 108% agentic AI ARR growth and 146% Net Revenue Retention, demonstrating strength in both new enterprise acquisition and customer expansion. Ada also reported exponential growth of $1M+ customer accounts, reflecting deep platform utilization and clear ROI. With its full platform shift from scripted to agentic AI just two years ago, Ada reports now having more than 550 enterprise AI agents deployed globally. These AI agents have already handled more than 6.4 billion interactions and powered nearly 1 billion conversations.

This momentum underscores a structural shift in how enterprises approach AI: organizations are no longer purchasing isolated tools they are adopting AI operating models. Ada's ACX Operating Model delivers on this vision, bringing together technology, a proven AI blueprint, and deep expertise to ensure enterprises succeed in their AI transformation.

"Partnering with Ada allows us to set a new benchmark in customer service, leveraging AI to better serve our passengers," says Candice Lyog, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer with Cebu Pacific. Since deploying Ada across 11 languages, Cebu Pacific the Philippines' largest airline by passenger volume has resolved 75% of customer interactions autonomously, while driving a 50% increase in customer satisfaction scores.

Growth in AI for Voice Drives New Revenue Opportunities

Ada launched ground-breaking updates to its platform that now extend powerful AI capabilities to Voice, offering intuitive and natural-sounding interactions with minimal latency, even for complex, long-horizon customer inquiries.

Ada has experienced 12x growth in agentic Voice ARR, validating both the expansion of the ACX Operating Model into this critical channel and strong enterprise demand. Leading global brands are already seeing results including Ancestry, the world's largest genealogy platform; Branch, a fast-growing fintech powering thousands of unique brands; and Digicel, the largest Caribbean telecom.

"Voice has always been the hardest channel to transform," said Brian Gilman, VP of Customer Support at Branch. "Our AI agents can now reason through complex, high-stakes voice conversations with the same intelligence that powers our digital channels. That means faster, more accurate support when our users need it most."

International Demand for ACX Spurs Global Expansion

As more companies move to agentic customer experience, global businesses are turning to Ada as a trusted partner to transform their customer service operations. Ada has also more than doubled its international business and opened offices in London and Singapore. Global companies such as Sky, Cebu Pacific, Epos Now, Malaysia Airlines, and Monday.com are experiencing higher CSAT scores, significant increases in resolution rates, and are capturing new revenue opportunities with Ada.

"Customer experience is undergoing a fundamental shift moving away from fragmented automation experiments toward fully agentic operations," said Mike Murchison, CEO of Ada. "Our year-over-year growth is proof that enterprises are ready to embrace a new operating model. Through Ada's ACX Operating Model, we're helping organizations build a new AI muscle, one where businesses take ownership of their AI agents to deliver truly personalized customer experiences."

Built for Enterprise Scale: Ada Expands Intelligence, Partnerships, and Trust Infrastructure

In February, Ada advanced its platform with the launch of a unified Reasoning Engine a significant step forward in how AI agents reason, orchestrate complex workflows, and perform consistently at enterprise scale. The unified architecture powers sophisticated, long-horizon customer interactions across channels, helping internal ACX teams to work more efficiently than ever.

SVP Global Operations for Blackhawk Network, Cara Renfroe, highlights, "We're only at the beginning of this AI transformation, yet the potential is already undeniable. Agentic AI is poised to redefine how support is delivered-for us at BHN and for our customers-for good."

This announcement comes on the heels of a strategic partnership with Medallia. Together, the companies are combining deep omnichannel customer experience and operational intelligence with real-time agentic capabilities.

Ada also expanded its enterprise trust framework, achieving AIUC-1 and PCI certifications in addition to its existing SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA compliance. These certifications reflect Ada's continued investment in governance, security, and responsible AI, ensuring enterprises can scale agentic customer experience with confidence.

About Ada

With more than 550 AI Agents deployed globally, Ada is the trusted leader in agentic customer experience, transforming how enterprises engage with customers. Activated by our ACX Operating Model-a combination of technology, methodology, and expertise-enterprises can easily create and manage high-performing AI agents that deliver personalized interactions across channels.

Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 6.4 billion interactions for global brands like Ancestry, Cebu Pacific, IPSY, monday.com, Pinterest, Square, and Sky, delivering extraordinary experiences at scale.

With enterprise-grade security and compliance (SOC 2, GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, AIUC-1), Ada helps organizations reduce cost-to-serve, elevate CSAT, and increase lifetime customer value. Learn more at ada.cx.

