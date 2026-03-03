From Smart Homes to Smart Industry, Afero Extends Market-Leading Security and Reliability Into Industrial Markets

Afero, the enterprise-grade secure IoT Platform for embedded systems, today announced that it will be attending the Embedded World 2026 Exhibition Conference, taking place March 10-12 in Nuremberg, Germany, to showcase new solutions for the real-world hurdles currently stalling industrial and enterprise innovation. A decade in the making, the Afero IoT/IIoT platform has been proven across millions of devices while enabling an AI-infused connected world. Contact Afero to schedule a demonstration at the show, or visit booths 131, 235 or 619 in Hall 3A at the exhibit.

Securing the Future of Autonomous Smart Environments

On display at the exhibition will be the Afero Agentic AI (AAA) software that transforms standard hardware into agentic systems. The AAA software is based on a hybrid architecture that balances compute between edge and cloud to ensure low-latency response times even in high-compute-density environments, and enable in-situ data analysis. It enables devices to perceive, reason, and act, both locally and remotely, all within an end-to-end secure, encrypted, and tamper-proof framework.

"Edge AI and industrial IoT demand advanced capabilities and seamless integration from chips to devices to apps," said Joe Britt, CEO and Co-Founder of Afero. "Afero's resounding success in the challenging consumer markets and focused R&D for industrial uses have resulted in fully whetted capabilities across a broad range of requirements. Today, Afero provides the strongest foundation in the market for edge AI, industrial automation, and enterprise OT applications."

Software Silicon for Smart Industrial IoT

Earlier this year, Afero announced new connectivity capabilities and partnerships to enrich its offerings with Wi-Fi microcontrollers (MCUs) purpose-built for IoT, combined with Afero's secure IoT software platform to deliver the ultimate solution for connected devices. The Afero Platform has amassed a loyal following in the smart home market and currently powers millions of smart devices in millions of households across 200+ product categories and 50+ manufacturers, providing a proven foundation for industrial applications. Afero and its partners provide a chips-to-apps solution that integrates secure connectivity with device, mobile, and cloud software.

Ambient AI Meets Agentic AI

Afero's integrated solution delivers the industry's best:

Time to market;

Developer productivity through proven ease-of-use, reliability, and re-usable software;

Advanced fleet management;

Reliable and secure over-the-air (OTA) connectivity, delivered successfully millions of times;

Effective human-machine interface;

Data-centric AI foundation;

Secure mobility; and

Capabilities for regulatory compliance and certification, including ISA/IEC 62443, the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification), and others.

About Afero

Afero enables connected devices to be smart and secure. Afero's IoT Platform as a Service prioritizes security, data privacy, simplicity, and ease of use throughout the end user experience. These key elements are integral to the solution and not bolted on after the fact, enabling manufacturers and brands to secure their supply chain. Afero technology powers millions of devices across 200 product categories from 50+ manufacturers. Afero is a privately held company based in Los Altos, Calif., and backed by distinguished investors such as Crosspoint Capital. For more information, visit https://afero.io/.

