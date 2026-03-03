Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announces that it expects to host a webcast for its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results at 08:30 am ET (12:30 GMT) to discuss the update. The call will be hosted by Dómhnal Slattery, Vertical's Chairman and Stuart Simpson, Vertical's CEO.

Recent piloted flight tests conducted by Chief Test Pilot, Si Davies

To access the webcast, visit Vertical's Investor Relations website: https://investor.vertical-aerospace.com/events-and-presentations/events/. If unable to attend the webcast, to listen by phone, please dial +1 888 672-2415 or +1 646 307-1952; Conference ID 8066493.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website following the event.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, four-passenger, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL.

Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion system.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the expectation to report the Company's full-year audited financial results and business and strategy update on March 24, 2026, our future results of operations and financial position as well as our financial outlook, the design and manufacture of our aircraft and the hybrid-electric variant, certification and the commercialization of our aircraft and our ability to achieve regulatory certification of our aircraft product on any particular timeline or at all, the features and capabilities of the aircraft, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including the building and testing of our prototype aircrafts on timelines projected, completion of the piloted test programme phases, selection of suppliers; the differential strategy compared to our peer group; expectations surrounding pre-orders and commitments; as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation, the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts:

For more information:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com +44 7878 357 463

Samuel Emden, Head of Investor Affairs samuel.emden@vertical-aerospace.com +44 7816 459 904