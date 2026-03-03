DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (U10G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.3096 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2447735 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 419851 EQS News ID: 2284674 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

