DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDL LN) Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 385.1353 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20508904 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN LEI Code: 9695004S2YZ3JVO94R93 Sequence No.: 419848 EQS News ID: 2284668 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 03, 2026 06:05 ET (11:05 GMT)