The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03
The Diverse Income Trust plc
3rd Mar 2026
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 02 March 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
02nd March 2026 127.05 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 125.47 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
3rd March 2026