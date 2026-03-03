Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 6-K and available on its Investor Relations website at https://ir.paysafe.com/financial-info-and-filings/financial-results

Webcast and Conference Call

Paysafe will host a live webcast to discuss the results today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The webcast and supplemental information can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for one year.

Time Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast Go to the Investor Relations section of the Paysafe website to listen and view slides Dial in 877-407-0752 (U.S. toll-free); 201-389-0912 (International)

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a global payments platform powering the experience economy, with a strong focus on the iGaming, video gaming, e-commerce, retail, travel and hospitality sectors. With 30 years of expertise in payment technology, Paysafe helps businesses and consumers lift every experience through seamless, secure payment solutions, including card payments, digital wallets such as Skrill, eCash solutions like PaysafeCard, and a suite of local payment methods. With approximately 2,900 employees across 12 countries and annualized transactional volume of $167 billion in 2025, Paysafe connects people and businesses worldwide through innovative digital payment experiences. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

Contacts:

Media

Nilce Piccinini

Paysafe

+1 (281) 895-5954

nilce.piccinini@paysafe.com

Investors

Kirsten Nielsen

Paysafe

+1 (646) 901-3140

kirsten.nielsen@paysafe.com