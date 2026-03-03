Anzeige
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Giatec Scientific Inc.: Giatec and Sika Launch Commercial Partnership to Accelerate Global Adoption of Digital Data-Driven Concrete Solutions

Two global industry leaders to advance concrete intelligence as AI in construction accelerates at 24.8% CAGR to $35B market by 2034.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / Giatec, a global leader in digital concrete technology platforms, today announced the commencement of its commercial partnership with Sika, a world-leading specialty chemicals company with a global footprint in the construction and infrastructure markets. Leveraging Sika's extensive global reach, trusted customer relationships, and deep industry expertise, the companies join to further accelerate the adoption of Giatec's data-driven digital solutions across concrete production, transit, placement, and long-term performance management throughout the construction value chain.

Sika brings over a century of experience operating at a global scale, serving customers in over 100 countries with a comprehensive portfolio spanning high-performance concrete admixtures and construction solutions and systems. The partnership creates a powerful go-to-market channel for integrating digital intelligence into everyday concrete workflows, leading the industry's broader shift from traditional, experience-based practices toward data-driven construction and performance optimization.

"Building on our strategic investment, this milestone underscores a shared vision for a fully digitalized concrete industry," said Ivo Schädler, Head Construction at Sika. "By combining Sika's materials science and construction expertise with Giatec's innovative digital concrete solutions, we are helping the industry transition from reactive practices to proactive, data-enabled decision-making that improves quality, efficiency, and sustainability."

The global AI in construction market is projected to grow from $6.02 billion in 2026 to $35.53 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%. As this digital acceleration reshapes the construction landscape, Giatec is at the forefront with a comprehensive and AI-driven ecosystem of intelligent concrete solutions, delivering real-time visibility into concrete behavior.

Giatec's solutions enable producers, contractors, and owners to improve quality consistency, reduce operational cost and carbon footprint, and make faster, more informed decisions. The company's portfolio integrates in-transit monitoring solutions, AI-driven software, and wireless sensing technologies, bringing transparency to an industry that has traditionally relied on dated systems, delayed feedback, and manual processes.

"This commercial partnership represents another major milestone in Giatec's journey and global impact," said Pouria Ghods, CEO and Co-founder at Giatec. "Sika's global footprint and market leadership, combined with Giatec's digital concrete technology platform, create a strong foundation to address long-standing challenges around efficiency, performance, and sustainability, delivering measurable value at scale for our customers worldwide."

Industry professionals interested in learning more can connect with both companies during CONEXPO-CON/AGG, taking place from March 3-7. Giatec will be exhibiting at booth C30134, and Sika at booth C20428, where representatives will be available to discuss the partnership, product portfolio, and its industry impact.

GIATEC CORPORATE PROFILE
Giatec is the category-defining digital concrete technology platform and the global leader in unifying concrete production, delivery, and placement into one intelligent system. As the intelligence backbone from plant to pour and beyond, Giatec transforms real-time data into measurable performance, accelerating construction, lowering carbon impact, reducing risk, and ensuring long-term concrete performance at scale.?

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

Contact Information
Dobrila Moogk
Senior Vice President, Marketing, Giatec Scientific
marketing@giatec.ca
+1 (877) 497-6278

SOURCE: Giatec Scientific Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/giatec-and-sika-launch-commercial-partnership-to-accelerate-global-adop-1142723

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
